OLEAN — If there is a trend this year with local Halloween costumes, it is that there is no trend, said staff at the Paper Factory.
Paper Factory employees Sarita Schwindler and Angelica Porcuri said they haven’t seen a strong trend for any particular types of adult costumes, which is a bit out of the ordinary.
On the national level, however, news reports have indicated that The Golden Girls costumes from the hit 1980s and 1990s sitcom have been very popular among adults this year and are selling out.
Schwindler said it appears that most local customers are creating their own customized outfits and images from accessories purchased at their store. An example of this are the Steampunk outfits, which are created from basic black outfits and can be individualized with accessories.
Schwindler said standard outfits, such as witches, vampires and werewolf outfits, are always popular and requested during the Halloween season.
Customers who were looking for accessories this week were Rebecca Presler and Don Schiffer, who traveled from Allegany County to find what they needed at the store.
Schiffer, a photographer, said they usually travel to the Olean store because of the variety of items carried.
“I planned to do a goblin shoot (with Presler)” and needed ears for the costume, he explained.
On a related note, Schwindler said she has noticed that the younger set of Halloween enthusiasts have been requesting certain styles of costumes.
“Younger kids, 7 to 10, have been wanting dragons,” she remarked. “We have masks, wings and tails, they’re all separate accessory pieces.”
Deb VanScoter, owner of the store, said the staff is looking forward to a good Halloween season, given the fact that the holiday falls on a Thursday this year.
“It should be good for before and after weekend” parties, she commented.
VanScoter said the store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 372-9500.