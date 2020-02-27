This weekend, nine Big 30 wrestlers will compete on the biggest stage that New York state has to offer.
The Division II state championship wrestling tournament, held at the Times Union Center in Albany, is the final destination for wrestlers that have earned the right to compete deep into the postseason.
“I know from going there two times before that if you’re ready to wrestle, you’ve got a good shot,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “The guys who don’t let the awe of being there get to them are the ones who get to shine.” Portville will send two wrestlers to the state tournament, one being 152-pounder Dakota Mascho. Mascho, a sophomore, is seeded eighth and will take on Bryce Baglia from Section 6 rival Falconer in the first round. Mascho carries a 39-2 record on the season. Portville’s Jayden Lassiter, who is 37-5 on the year, is the No. 12 seed at 170 pounds. The junior will take on Kaul Runfola from Section 5 in the first round.
“It’s pretty exciting to have two wrestlers in the tournament, and it’s a big deal for our program,” Milne said. “I was talking to my kids at school today about how hard it is to send one guy, let alone two.”
Milne said that like the other Big 30 schools, the Panthers have spent the last two weeks traveling around Western New York to prepare for the tournament.
“We’ve had a lot of road time,” he said. “We got in the van and went to Lancaster a couple days last week to wrestle some of the Division 1 guys, and all of Section 6 had a practice at Williamsville North.”
Olean will also send a pair of grapplers to Albany, including senior Gavin Kulp, who is the No. 12 seed at 160 pounds. Kulp is currently 38-6 on the year. He will wrestle Section 5 representative Andrew Englerth in the first round. Connor Walsh will hope to make noise for the Huskies at 220 pounds after receiving the fifth seed. The junior carries a 34-4 record into the tournament and will face Angelo Sereno of the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) in the first round.
“They’ve all been (to the state tournament), either to watch a sibling or just to watch,” Olean coach Mike O’Connor said, “so they have an idea of what the event is about.”
This is the 10th year in a row that Olean has sent at least one wrestler to the tournament, a streak that many programs can only dream of.
“We’ve been there the last nine years, so our wrestlers have been in the room with guys who have gone to the state tournament and know what it meant to them,” O’Connor said. “It’s a big stage for some people, while others take advantage of that stage.” Bolivar-Richburg will represent Section 5 with three wrestlers in Albany. This is the first time that the Wolverines have sent multiple wrestlers in the same year.
“We’ve been talking to them all week about what to prepare for, because we don’t want them to be star struck,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said. “It’s big, but we try to focus ourselves on wrestling.”
Dawsen Yates is the No. 16 seed at 126 pounds and will take on Kyle Burback from Section 3 in a preliminary match. Yates, a junior, is 52-1 on the year. Hudson Evingham is seeded second at 195 pounds and carries a record of 54-1 into states. The junior will face Section 1’s Edison Scutari in the first round.
Advancement to the semifinals could pit Evingham in a rematch against Section 5 teammate Nate DeGroff, the third seed, whom Evingham edged in the Section 5 state qualifier two weeks ago.
Tyler Smith is the No. 10 seed at 220 pounds, pitting him against Section 9’s James Oosterom in the first round. The senior is 50-3 this season.
“You go to a practice at our school, and you’ll see our guys just going for it,” Taylor said. “We’ve never had kids working like they are right now.”
For the fourth year in a row, Pioneer will be represented at the state tournament. The Panthers will send two wrestlers to Albany this year. Sophomore Daniel Kirsch is seeded sixth at 113 pounds, and will take on Jackson Wainwright from Section 1 in the first round. Kirsch carries a perfect 46-0 record into the tournament. Kameron Riordan is the No. 15 seed at 145 pounds. He will take on No. 2 seed Hector Rodriguez of the PSAL in the first round. Riordan, a junior, is 42-3 on the year.
The tournament will begin on Friday morning, with preliminary matches beginning at 10 a.m. Quarterfinals are set to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, with consolation matches following.