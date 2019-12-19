ST. BONAVENTURE — For a guy who played point guard for one of the most prestigious and successful college basketball programs in the country, then followed it with a season as starting quarterback for the university in his hometown, it’s hard to imagine that one more bizarre twist would mark his career in collegiate athletics, but alas it did.
Meet Greg Paulus, four-year backcourt general for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke and QB for one season at Syracuse under Doug Marrone.
He opted for a career coaching college hoops and quickly earned assistant jobs at the Naval Academy, Ohio State, Louisville and George Washington.
Then, last spring, Paulus, now 33, accepted a job as top aide to newly-hired Niagara coach Patrick Beilein, replacing the fired Chris Casey who compiled a 64-129 record in six seasons.
But on Oct. 24, Beilein, son of John, the current coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, after collegiate stints at Erie CC, Nazareth, LeMoyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan, resigned for “personal reasons.”
That day, a week before the season opener, Paulus was named head coach without Patrick Beilein ever having coached a game for the Purple Eagles.
SINCE THEN, Paulus’ life has been a blur.
When Casey was fired there was a mass exodus of potential returning players, leaving Beilein with five returnees, six freshmen, and two transfers, one from junior college.
That was the heavy lift Paulus inherited.
And last night, before a snow- and cold-inhibited crowd of 2,016 at the Reilly Center, sans Christmas-vacationing students, Niagara (2-7), had its two-game win streak halted in a Big 4, 87-70 loss to St. Bonaventure.
But the score was deceptive.
The Bonnies, a 15 ½-point favorite, never trailed and were up by 19 with under 17 minutes to play. But with barely five minutes to go, it was a six-point game before SBU pulled away.
“WE GAVE ourselves a chance … our guys did a great job of fighting and competing,” Paulus said. “We’ve done that a few times this season where we’ve been down and made some terrific comebacks … Stephen F. Austin (9-point defeat), Colgate we came back and won (93-82 overtime win over the Patriot League favorite). But St. Bonaventure hit a couple of outside shots and got the ball inside to put an exclamation point at the end.”
But when you talk to him about inheriting the job at Niagara, albeit under unusual circumstances, Paulus sounds like a Chamber of Commerce press release … except it’s clear he believes it.
“I’m very proud to represent this university … Niagara is a special place and the basketball program is rich in tradition,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons we wanted to come here and be part of this place.
“To guide our student-athletes on and off the floor, it’s exciting. We’re excited about the vision of our program and the direction we’re headed in and we’re gonna do the best we can with it each day.”
Paulus added, “I believe in Niagara and the support for myself is something I’m grateful for and very appreciative for ... from the leadership on campus, from the community. Our basketball team is trying to buy into our vision of how we would like to do things.
We’re in the infant stages of creating the foundation for that culture and that’s something we’ll be able to implement and work toward.”
Originally, Paulus was named interim coach, but quickly was named to the full-time position with a multi-year contract.
“We’re recruiting now, learning our team as we go, spending time with them and putting our team in good positions as we develop our current student-athletes and looking for future student-athletes as well.”
But why this school in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference?
“I came to here because I believe in Niagara … the mission … the University,” Paulus said. “I think we have an unbelievable opportunity from an academic standpoint, from a basketball program point of view. I grew up in Syracuse, so it’s (close to) home and was the complete package for me.
“When opportunities come up you look at them and research them and the people and the more time I spent at Niagara, the more it felt right. And the more time I’m on campus, even now, six months later, this is home, this is a place I’m just so grateful to be a part of.”
Paulus concluded, “Of all the stops that I’ve been at, the Naval Academy, Ohio State for six years, Louisville, George Washington at the opportunity here … each of those experiences prepare you for moments and you learn a great deal through those and that’s what helped get us ready for this moment.”
