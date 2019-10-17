NFIB, the state and the nation’s leading small business advocacy association, announced that its New York political action committee is endorsing Republican George Borrello for State Senate in the 57th District.
“New York’s small and independent businesses employ half of our state’s workforce, provide stability in our communities, and drive local economies in every corner of New York State, particularly across the Southern Tier,” said Greg Biryla, NFIB’s New York state director.
“George’s experience as a small business owner and local government leader is sorely needed in our State Capitol. He will be a strong voice for responsible government, tax reform, mandate relief, and economic growth,” Biryla said.
“I am truly honored to receive the support of the NFIB and the hardworking members of the business community that they represent,” Borrello said.
“Our entrepreneurs choose a difficult, but rewarding path – one that involves great risk, constant sacrifice and 24/7 commitment,” he said. “Their economic impact is tremendous, with nearly half of our state’s private sector workforce employed by small businesses. That is why efforts to grow this vital part of our economy will be among my top priorities.”
Borrello said, “ One of the first bills I will sponsor in the Senate will be my ‘First Employee Tax Credit Plan,’ which will help ease the disproportionate rise in costs that result from adding just one employee.”
A Chautauqua County native, Borrello spent most of his adult life as a successful businessman and entrepreneur. He first entered public service in 2010 as a county legislator and in 2017 he was elected Chautauqua County executive.
Borrello faces Democrat Austin Morgan of Freedom in a special election Nov. 6 to fill the seat left vacant when former State Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean resigned in March.