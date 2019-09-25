OLEAN — The strongest indication, to this point, that things might be different this year unfolded in Mayville last Friday.
The Portville football team was playing its first game at Chautauqua Lake since being dealt an embarrassing, if not unnecessary, 69-0 loss on that field in 2017. It was the first of consecutive one-sided setbacks to the Thunderbirds, who handled the Panthers 39-21 last season.
In this latest matchup, however, Portville skipped the stage in which it was merely supposed to be competitive. Instead, coach Josh Brooks’ team was what CL had been before — dominant.
The Panthers jumped out to a 21-0 lead and brought a 35-14 advantage into the break before cruising to a 41-20 Section 6 Class C South victory. It was the second time in three games that Portville rode a fast start to a convincing triumph, having taken a 35-0 first-quarter lead in an eventual 41-0 win over Cassadaga Valley/Falconer in Week 1.
On the surface, this was about settling a score.
“It was pretty cool, our seniors has been talking all week — they were sophomores when we lost 69-0 on that field,” Brooks said afterward. “They wanted some revenge, and all the underclassmen stepped up and helped them out.”
More important, though, is what that result might mean.
PORTVILLE, after winning just three regular-season games over the previous three campaigns (0-7 in 2016; 1-6 in 2017, 2-5 last year) and displaying some initial signs of change at the end of last season (it beat Randolph/Frewsburg 28-26 in its finale and beat John F. Kennedy in a bowl game), appears to have turned a definitive corner under Brooks.
Sure, it still has plenty to prove. The Panthers’ wins came over teams with a combined 1-4 mark so far, and they were no match for Southwestern — though it’s likely that nobody in C South will be this fall. Portville can take the next step in demonstrating it’s for real when it meets fellow 2-1 Salamanca this Friday.
Clearly, however, the Panthers are far from the pushover they’d been in recent seasons. And they’re not the only team on the New York side of the Big 30 border in that position.
Here are some of the other signs that the New York teams, after perhaps the most collectively down season in local football history, are back on the rise:
— Franklinville/Ellicottville, after suffering its first losing season (3-4) since merging in 2014, has looked more like the powerhouse we’re accustomed to seeing, handling its first three opponents by a combined score of 85-18. Last Friday, the Titans topped defending Class D state champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama 24-6, ending the Wolfpack’s 15-game win streak.
— A year after going 1-6, Bolivar-Richburg (2-1) is one point away from being undefeated. In Week 2, the Wolverines made an initial statement by going toe-to-toe with defending Section 5 Class D champion Alexander (in a 7-6 loss). This came one season after being dismantled by the Trojans, 52-0. Over the weekend, coach Steve Smith’s team continued that forward trajectory with a convincing 36-12 win over Geneseo/Mount Morris.
— Salamanca had begun to improve under Paul Haley, going from an 0-7 regular-season record in 2016 to 4-3 in 2017 and 4-4, with wins over Olean and Maple Grove, last fall. It now seems to be building on that foundation under first-year coach and former Warriors star Chad Bartoszek.
After being routed by Randolph in its opener, Salamanca earned decisive wins in Weeks 2 and 3, topping Cattaraugus-LV, 35-6, and Gowanda/Pine Valley, 28-6, respectively. The biggest indication the Warriors are trending upward? They were able to pull away from the Panthers despite being limited to just 145 yards of offense.
— Pioneer, after an unbeaten regular season and a trip to the Section 6 Class B championship game, has shown no signs of slowing down, topping each of its first three opponents to push its regular-year unbeaten streak to 14 games (the Panthers’ last loss came against Cheektowaga in Week 3 of the 2017 campaign).
— At 1-2 Olean is slightly off last year’s pace, when it finished 4-3 and made the Class B playoffs, but even with a losing record, the Huskies have been right there. Coach Phil Vecchio’s team was edged by Dunkirk, 7-6, on a late touchdown in Week 1 and hung with Pioneer much of the way in a 24-14 loss in Week 2.
After securing its first win, a 19-8 decision over Randolph last Friday, Olean can begin to truly make headway in its first league contest, against Depew at Bradner Stadium, this weekend.
Here’s another view of just how much better New York, as a whole, has been this season compared to last:
A year ago, those teams — outside of unbeaten Pioneer — won a combined 23 games for the season. Through three weeks, those 10 teams have already accounted for 13 triumphs and were two one-point games away from making that 15.
Four teams — Allegany-Limestone, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Franklinville/Ellicottville and Portville — have already tied their win total from 2018. Another, Bolivar-Richburg, has already eclipsed that total with another month remaining.