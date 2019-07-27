One could be forgiven for thinking police across New York state are blatantly violating the law by releasing mugshots.
Despite a mugshot “ban” enacted in the state’s 2019-20 budget passed in April, some law enforcement agencies have continued to post the booking photographs on social media and send them to news organizations.
But the ban is not really a ban at all — it’s a restriction that leaves police plenty of wiggle room to release mugshots if they believe doing so serves a law enforcement purpose.
“It leaves a big, wide loophole,” said Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley, whose Olean Police Department has continued to release mugshots of those charged with possessing and selling drugs in the city. “They wrote it in such a fashion that it wasn’t overly restrictive, so I’m going to continue to do it as long as the language of the law is such that it allows me to.”
Local police departments are handling the restriction in a variety of ways, as some have significantly reduced the number of mugshots they post on social media or release to journalists, while others release mugshots of those charged with serious crimes just as they always have.
Although often called a mugshot “ban,” the legislation in the state budget really just changes the state’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL).
Mugshots were previously subject to FOIL, meaning police almost always had to release them to whoever requested them. However, the provision declares mugshots “an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” meaning police can now deny FOIL requests for them.
The provision states police should only release the images if doing so “will serve a specific law enforcement purpose.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo personally pushed for prohibiting the routine release of mugshots, saying doing so would crack down on shady websites that post mugshots and then demand payment in order to remove them.
When asked about some agencies’ continued release of mugshots, a spokesperson for Cuomo’s office, Don Kaplan, noted the practice is only prohibited when there’s “no specific law enforcement purpose.”
“This law is designed to protect the privacy rights of individuals involved in the justice system while allowing disclosure of mugshots for law enforcement purposes, such as locating a wanted suspect, identifying additional witnesses or victims to a crime, or developing new leads in an ongoing investigation,” Kaplan said.
Olean police believe there’s a law enforcement purpose to posting mugshots of those charged with selling drugs onto their Facebook page, as they did earlier this month when a New York City man was charged with selling crack cocaine in Olean.
“People may come forward with information if they see this guy’s mugshot who was arrested for drug use,” said Rowley, adding his unwritten policy is to release mugshots for all “high-profile crimes” like drug arrests. “They might think, ‘Oh, I saw that guy at this location the other day with a green car,’ and then they can call us.”
The Wellsville Police Department has also continued to post mugshots on social media and send them to news organizations, like when two men were charged with sexual abuse two weeks ago. The department also posted the mugshot of a sex offender who was charged with failing to register his address last week.
Wellsville Police Lt. Josh Kear said their policy is to release mugshots for anyone who might pose a threat to public safety.
“Obviously everyone’s innocent until proven guilty, but nonetheless, if there’s probable cause to charge them, we feel it’s important that the public is aware of these people in the community,” he said.
Other agencies appeared to have changed their mugshot policies.
The Cuba Police Department used to regularly post mugshots on its Facebook page, even for those charged with less serious crimes like petit larceny. In the nearly four months since the mugshot restriction, Cuba police have posted a mugshot just once — for a man charged with threatening a local church.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office no longer includes mugshots in its press releases about Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force raids. When the Times Herald asked for the mugshots of three people charged in a Hinsdale methamphetamine lab raid April 13, the sheriff’s office denied the request, citing the advice of the county attorney.
The sheriff’s office used to post mugshots of wanted individuals onto its Facebook page, but in April announced it would now only post wanted information on its new app. The app posts the names of wanted individuals, but not their mugshots.
Neither Cuba Police Chief Dustin Burch nor Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb immediately returned a request for comment to clarify their mugshot policies.
New York State Police have also cut back on posting mugshots onto their website. Troop A has posted just one mugshot since the restriction — an image of an Allegany County man who evaded police capture for several days.
State police spokesperson Beau Duffy said troopers continue to publish mugshots for their “Warrant Wednesday” Facebook posts, or if there’s a suspicion a defendant might have additional victims.
But the mugshot restriction ties troopers’ hands more than municipal police agencies.
That’s because the state’s Personal Privacy Protection Law (PPPL) says state agencies cannot disclose records constituting an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. Now that mugshots are an invasion of privacy under the law, troopers have far less discretion for releasing the images than local police agencies like Olean and Wellsville, which are not subject to PPPL.
However, both the Olean and Wellsville police departments noted they’d also have to think twice if someone requested a mugshot of a person charged with lower-level offense like petit larceny or harassment.
“We don’t normally get FOIL requests for mugshots,” Rowley said. “I would have to consult with the city attorney on that.”
While Rowley and Kear said they’re grateful the current restriction gives them so much flexibility, both said they’re not sure how much longer the state will continue to give them the discretion.
“Next thing you know they’ll tighten the language up or prohibit it completely,” Rowley said. “It would not shock me in the least in the next several years for that to happen.”