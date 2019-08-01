Defense has been more of a problem than offense for New York during Pennsylvania’s recent reign in the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
The Empire State has scored an average of 24 points but allowed 41 in the last three matchups — all Pennsy victories. In turn, Pennsylvania has its longest winning streak in the series, which New York leads by one game, 22-21-2.
New York’s D hopes to stop the bleeding in the game’s 46th renewal Saturday night at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
“Offensively, I think there’s a potential for both teams to put up a lot of points,” said Southwestern’s Jake Burkholder, who is coaching New York’s defensive unit, “so the defense that steps up and makes a couple big stops or maybe gets a defensive score or a big turnover could really kind of set the tone for the game.”
Burkholder has been Southwestern’s modified defensive coordinator the last three seasons but will assume varsity DC duties this fall for head coach Jehuu Caulcrick.
“Obviously there’s a few restrictions within the (Big 30) game, but it’s definitely a nice introduction or practice run,” he said.
The 2006 Southwestern grad likes what he’s seen in practices leading up to the Charities Classic.
“There’s a lot of kids that have really stepped up and kind of taken that leadership role,” said Burkholder, who played at Washington & Jefferson College. “It’s tough with kids coming from several different programs around the area and kind of learning new stuff and learning each other and all of that.
“(End) Skyler Wright from Randolph has really stepped up and been a leader, Ben Frank from Cuba-Rushford has been pretty dominant on the defensive line, and I’m obviously familiar with (Southwestern cornerback) Faizan Munir ... he’s very, very important. He’s a lead-by-example kind of guy. It’s always nice to have some guys like that on the field that we have confidence in.”
The game’s mandated 4-3 defense is one Southwestern has used.
“We do that a lot for our 7-on-7 stuff in the summer,” Burkholder said. “It’s worked well for us. I’m not sure where we’re going to go with our personnel and all of that, but with our restrictions that we’ve got for this game ... having some familiarity with it helps.”
He added: “Being limited to alignments with a 4-3 and things like that, it kind of takes away some of the adjustments that you could make against an offense. We’re just focusing more on responsibilities and everybody doing their own job and making sure that we’re sound in that area.”
While Burkholder is new to the Charities Classic, one of his fellow assistants isn’t. Aaron Emley, also coaching on the defensive side, played in the Big 30 game after graduating from Randolph in 1999.
Burkholder said Emley has stressed “the charity aspect of the game and just how it kind of brings people together from different communities all in support of the same goal and really raising money for the Big 30 charity.
“Some of these kids, it’s going to be the last time that they ever strap on a helmet and play organized football. It’s not with your teammates from your high school and all of that, but it’s still kind of like one last hurrah, I guess, as a high school athlete before moving on to that next step in your life ... something special because not everybody gets an opportunity to participate. They’re some of the lucky few.”
New York has 20 defensive players. Each will alternate series, except for the three tackles and three safeties, who will play two of every three series.
Lining up at tackle are Frank, plus Tanner Hulse (Allegany-Limestone) and Steven Rowland (Franklinville/Ellicottville). The ends are Wright, Ty Jackson (Wellsville), Daniel Reinagel (Randolph/Frewsburg) and Dezmine Adams (Olean).
The six linebackers are Adam Sisti (Gowanda/Pine Valley) and Patrick Walsh (Allegany-Limestone) in the middle; and Icar Simon (Olean), Ben Mooney (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Gavin Ponka (Cuba-Rushford) and Jimmy McKinley (Wellsville) manning the outside spots.
The secondary consists of cornerbacks Zach Helms (Salamanca), Nick Crandall (Olean), Damen MacLeod (Gowanda/Pine Valley) and Munir; and safeties Dillon Giboo (Pioneer), Tim Harris (Southwestern) and Tyler Hedlund (Salamanca).
New York’s kicker is Conner Golley (Allegany-Limestone).
“Everybody’s come together really well,” Burkholder said. “I didn’t really know what to expect coming into it. With it being an all-star game, I know the mentality behind it may be a little bit different than a regular-season game or anything like that, obviously, but the guys seem to have really kind of bonded, they’re hanging out after practice and eating their meals together and all that sort of stuff. It’s cool just to see these kids that have been playing against each other for three, four years are now buddy-buddy and working together towards the same goal.”