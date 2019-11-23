New security cameras keeping watch on Salamanca's Main Street

SALAMANCA — Thanks to a suggestion by the Salamanca Area Senior Center and collaboration with the city, the southern end of Main Street is a little safer with coverage by 12 security cameras.
Mayor Michael Smith said senior center director Gene Puvel called the mayor about three months ago and said they wanted to install security cameras around the senior center building.
Smith said Puvel told him he found a deal at BJ’s Wholesale Club where they could buy eight cameras for about $459. “If you buy a set, we’ll buy a set,” he said.
Salamanca Town Supervisor Tim Jackson helped install the cameras around the building, the mayor said, with the city’s Department of Public Works helping drill the holes and run the wires needed.
“We now have security cameras from the Main Street bridge to the Holy Cross Club and down Race Street,” Smith said. “It buttons up everything over there.”
According to Smith, there are cameras now watching the inside of the senior center, the basement of the building where the city has storage, the intersection of Broad and Main streets, the intersection of Main Street and Sycamore Avenue, the Main Street bridge, down West Race Street, down Race Street, the municipal parking lot and back of the Holy Cross Club, the rear of the Ray Evans Theater and the alley between the theater and senior center buildings.
“We have provided this for a cost of less than $500 to the city, plus (DPW employee) labor,” the mayor said. “What a thing we can say now. That whole block is now well covered.”
Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage said Brady & Swenson, P.C, whose offices are near the Main Street bridge, and the school’s Kiwanis Key Club are looking to donate funds for the project to offset the city’s and senior center’s costs.
“It was all the senior center’s idea,” Smith said. “They do I have, I believe, eight extra cameras that could be mounted somewhere or put with another monitor if we have a need for them to further expand that.”
The mayor said the monitors are secured inside the senior center and are dry and protected.
“They’re proud to be a part of the city, and the support we give the senior center is, to all of our seniors and elders, a great thing,” he added.