With a big shakeup to football leagues and scheduling announced by Section 6 this week, Olean High School athletic director Steve Anastasia made his displeasure known.
The new format, passed by Section 6, will end federation scheduling as it was known in recent years and instead allow individual leagues, such as the CCAA (Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association), ECIC (Erie County Interscholastic Conference) and NFL (Niagara Frontier League), to form their own league divisions and schedules.
The new format will align teams by location, rather than school size classification.
As Olean is one of just two Class B football schools in the CCAA, Anastasia has concerns over facing a schedule of mostly C or D schools.
“I think it’s worse for the small schools, and it’s worse for us in preparing for the bigger schools,” Anastasia said.
Anastasia went public with criticisms of the change in a story published in the Buffalo News earlier this week.
“In the league alignment, we could actually be playing D schools,” he told the Times Herald. “So that does not prepare us for the playoffs, and I talked to a coach from a D school and the alignment based on what they proposed, he said, ‘If we have to play Olean, Dunkirk, Southwestern, Fredonia and CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) every year, in two years we won’t have football because nobody will want to play.’ In that regard, it’s worse for the smaller schools. I think it will deter kids from playing.”
Anastasia said one of the reasons used to justify the change was travel.
“I know a lot of the Buffalo schools didn’t want to travel,” he said. “Like I said in the Buffalo News, I told them we went to Albion twice and Newfane, that’s 14 hours round trip. I said travel does not bother us. It was like, please explain to me how this helps travel? You’ve got Olean going to Dunkirk, Olean going to Fredonia, we’re going to Southwestern, Chautauqua Lake, CSP in the proposal. It’s all 50 minutes or more, it’s not doing what it set out to do for our CCAA league and the schools in it.”
Anastasia said federation chairman Ken Stoldt drew up proposed divisions of what the format could look like, but the new divisions haven’t been released yet.
“He’s just put something together, what it may look like,” Anastasia said. “Everything is so up in limbo. We don’t know what the leagues are, we don’t know who’s in charge of scheduling because non-leagues in this new alignment become very big because it’s a point system where now non-leagues count, whereas in the past they haven’t.”
— Salamanca coach and assistant athletic director Chad Bartoszek said he would like to play a more geographic-oriented schedule. The Warriors have been a Class D school in recent years, dropping down from C. But in a given year, the number of C or D schools could fluctuate.
“I like the idea of us sticking with common opponents over the course of season to season and maybe developing some of those rivalries,” Bartoszek said. “For the Ds, it doesn’t change a ton for us. A lot of our Ds are relatively the same. If you look at our alignments, the only team really that we’re missing as far as our size is Allegany-Limestone. They’ve kind of bumped up into the CCAA 1, where it would be nice to get them maybe into a league with Portville, Catt-Little Valley, F/E and us and Randolph, etc.”
But Bartoszek said he understands other schools have concerns. For instance, he would like to see the Warriors play Gowanda consistently to continue a long-running rivalry.
“There’s always going to be some issues when you start something new and I know just reading other media outlets there are some problems that some schools in our area are going to have,” he said. “Hopefully we’re able to overcome them and make it work. But we were OK with it just based off the fact that our league has remained relatively intact, the teams that we play are the teams that we play.”
Schools will now have freedom, or responsibility, to schedule their own non-league games.
“Typically in the D class we’ve had really, really top end, state title-winning teams,” Bartoszek said. “In their situation, it might be better for them to be able to go find an out-of-section game, instead of playing an opponent that they don’t feel was up to their standard that year and that changes every couple of years. Having some flexibility in scheduling is going to be a positive for the most part. I’m not able right now to think of the flaws of it, I’m sure there’s going to be issues that arise but hopefully with the backing of the federation still there as a resource and hopefully with the backing of some of those decisions, hopefully we’re able to fix them quickly.”
— The scheduling league format, with teams likely to play multiple league games out of their classification, will necessitate a change in playoff seeding points.
In the old format, teams were seeded based on their performance in league games, typically playing the same amount of games against teams from the same class. Now, every game, including non-leagues, will be considered in the point formula.
Under the proposed Point Rating Index (PRI) schools accumulate a point for each win, called Level 1 points. Additionally, they accumulate Level 2 points based on strength of schedule: second level points are based on the opponent’s Level 1 points.
For example, if Team “A” beats Team “B,” and Team B has three wins, Team A will receive one point for a win and three additional points, and continue to gain points for every game Team B wins the rest of the season.
Teams will also earn extra half-point for beating a team in a higher class, or one point for a school two classes larger, 1.5 for three classes larger or 2 points for four classes larger.
All division winners are guaranteed to make the playoffs. In cases where teams play a different amount of games, seeding will be determined by PRI points per game.