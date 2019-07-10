As the new head of programming at the Olean Public Library, Leanne Oliveira is anxious to conduct activities this summer that will not only appeal to the public, but serve their needs.
Oliveira, formerly of the Monterey Bay area of California, began her new position last month, replacing Jennifer Stickles, who now works at the Salamanca Public Library.
Oliveira said her family is from California and she moved to the Olean area with her dog.
“I love to kayak and camp and all that, so I think I’m in the perfect spot,” Oliveira shared. “I’m already dating someone who is showing me around the area. It worked out very well.”
Oliveira said she has worked in museums, and has a master’s degree in history and library sciences.
“I love history and books, basically,” she added.
Oliveira said she is enthusiastic about the upcoming programs this summer at the library at 134 N. 2nd St.
“The thing is I’m trying to get people to come in for author Helen Ruggieri” at 7 p.m. today and the other scheduled authors as part of the free author series, she continued.
Other authors for the Wednesday events will include outdoorsman Wade Robertson on July 24 and romance writer Elizabeth St. Michel on July 31.
Oliveira said Wednesdays’ activities will also include a Teen Room Summer Coffeehouse at 7 p.m. which provides free coffee, tea, cocoa, snacks, games and crafts.
Oliveira said a couple of activities are also on tap Tuesdays at the library.
For example, free Hatha Yoga wellness classes will also be conducted by Kimberly Lamendola at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. The programs are meant to be all-inclusive holistic classes for adults and teenagers of all “shapes, sizes and levels of mobility.
“She’s certified and brings extra supplies (to loan) for people who can’t afford mats, or are beginners,” Oliveira said, noting yoga mats are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.
“We’re seeing how it goes, and hopefully this will be a weekly thing after July,” she said of Lamendola’s yoga sessions.
Another free activity provided is the Tai Chi classes for children and teens at 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The young participants will have sessions in strength building, increasing concentration, mindfulness and focus, all courtesy of the Olean Meditation Center.
On a final note, Oliveira said visitors at the library this month will also be able to enjoy the surrealist and landscape artwork of Dave Jeffers in the Taylor Gallery, which has free admission.
For more information on any of the activities, contact the library at 372-0200.