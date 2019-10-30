ST. BONAVENTURE — It hasn’t been a typical first month for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
In the last four weeks, Bona has worked to assimilate six new players — seven including eligible transfer Bobby Planutis — into what has often been referred to as perhaps the most complex offensive system in the league.
It’s steered around the fact that for the first time in nearly a decade, it doesn’t have a true nucleus of seniors on which to rely. It’s headed into each day with just four players who saw significant playing time last year.
How has that process been going?
It’s about where you might expect the youngest team of coach Mark Schmidt’s 13 years on the Bona sideline to be.
“IT’S A work in progress,” Schmidt said recently. “There’s days where you leave the court and say, ‘man, we’re getting better’ and there’s days where we leave the court and say, ‘we didn’t get better today.’
“It’s hard to incorporate when you only have three or four guys that really know the system. The way we play, we need five guys working in concert to be successful, so if you have one guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing, it screws up what we’re trying to do.”
Bona received its first measuring-stick opportunity last Saturday in its annual “secret scrimmage” with Kent State. And while it reportedly fell short on the scoreboard, it used that contest to mix and match lineups and give its six newcomers needed experience.
Its final preseason tuneup comes tonight (7:30 p.m., WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, ESPN+ live stream) when Bona meets Division III Alfred as part of an exhibition doubleheader with the women’s team inside the Reilly Center.
Tonight’s game is the prelude to the Bonnies’ widely anticipated Centennial Season, which opens officially next Tuesday in a home matchup with Ohio. It’s also almost certainly the first time that fans will get their initial fix of competitive Bona basketball in October.
“It’s a lot different now in practice because it’s more teaching than it was last year,” sophomore Osun Osunniyi acknowledged. “Last year, you taught it, you did it, you go. This year, you have to teach it more until guys get it. At the same time, we’re progressing, so we’re not behind schedule.
“We’re still going forward, but making sure guys get it. So it’s different leaders now, and you take that role and go.”
YOUTH ASIDE, Bona and its fans are optimistic heading into the coming campaign.
It’s easy to understand why.
Schmidt’s team welcomes back a core of Osunniyi, Lofton and Welch, arguably the Bonnies’ three best players during their run to the Atlantic 10 championship game last March. It also returns senior center Amadi Ikpeze, who has completely transformed his body and, according to Schmidt, committed himself to finishing strong.
Then, too, it will hope to incorporate Planutis, the sharp-shooting 6-foot-8 Mount St. Mary’s transfer, juco guards Matt Johnson and Jaren English and three touted freshmen — 6-foot-8 forwards Justin Winston and Robert Carpenter and 6-foot-3 guard Alejandro Vasquez — in some capacity.
And that’s where Bona was in the process as of the Kent State scrimmage: Identifying who will join its talented returning sophomore trio and Ikpeze as regulars in the 2019-20 rotation.
“We play eight, nine guys,” Schmidt pointed out. “If you look at Kyle and ‘Shoon and Dom, plus Amadi, those are four guys that know what they’re doing. We need to find four, four-and-a-half more guys. Who are those guys? I don’t know.
“Some guys catch on faster than others … you just never know. Sometimes the light may not be on today, we practice tomorrow and the light comes on. The sooner that we can get four guys to get it, the better off we’ll be.”
TONIGHT, BONA will meet an Alfred team that, in its own way, is retooling.
The Saxons had a fantastic season last winter, going 24-5 (14-2 conference) en route to its initial Empire 8 title and first trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament since 1997, but loses its top three scorers from that squad.
This year, Alfred’s roster has a local feel to it, with reigning Empire 8 Rookie of the Year and former Ellicottville standout Elliot Bowen back for his sophomore season, plus a pair of 2019 Big 30 First Team all-stars in Adam Enders (Belfast) and Schmidt’s youngest-of-three sons and former Olean star, Mike Schmidt.
For Bona, seemingly at full health as it readies for the opener — a welcome change from last year — it’s the next opportunity to gel its new-look roster.
“We’re trying to incorporate guys who have never done it before, to try to learn the system with four guys that have the system pretty well down,” said Schmidt, whose team, even with those questions marks, was selected to finish fifth (of 14 teams) in the preseason Atlantic 10 poll. “When those things happen, it doesn’t go as smoothly. We’re in the process of having those young guys get up to speed, and it’s going to be a process.
“I think we have Atlantic 10-caliber players, I just don’t know when they’re going to become Atlantic 10 players.”