HINSDALE — The town of Hinsdale hasn’t had a municipal garage for a year and a half since a fire destroyed their former facility. That’s set to change next month, with an even higher-quality setup to take its place.
Town Supervisor Monroe Bishop said Tuesday a new multi-bay cold-storage building near Hinsdale Town Hall, 4129 Route 16, is “right on schedule” to be finished in September.
“We’ve got the cement all poured for the foundation,” he said. “They’re going to be putting the inside together starting Friday I believe, and from there it’s going to come together very fast.”
A smoky blaze leveled much of the garage on Feb. 1, 2018, damaging several pieces of light and heavy equipment and causing smoke inhalation injuries to two locals, including a town highway employee.
Bishop said officials wanted to turn the tragedy of the fire into an opportunity for making long-needed improvements to the facility.
The building was repositioned from behind Town Hall to the south of it, on level ground so trucks would no longer have to contend with a steep grade when entering or exiting.
Also, a new well was dug to accommodate a septic system as the building will now have employee bathrooms, as well as a snack room and a manager’s office.
Additionally, the all-steel building — “It’s all steel so you don’t have to worry about it burning,” Bishop said — will be equipped with exhaustion ducts, so workers will no longer have to go outside to make vehicle repairs.
“Everything’s going to be their own for the garage,” Bishop said. “It’s going to be employee friendly, that’s for sure.”
According to town board minutes from May, officials were told in a meeting with New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal that most of the new building’s cost would be covered by insurance. The town would be responsible for roughly $100,000 of the total.
The fire damaged equipment as well as the structure. Officials said in February 2018 that a truck was totaled and another incurred heavy smoke damage.
In response, the town of Hinsdale was awarded a $350,000 grant this year from now former state Sen. Catharine Young to use towards the purchase of a new tandem dump truck.
Bishop noted how much the town “lucked out” in receiving the aid from Young.
“The trucks that we lost, they were good trucks, but they were more than 10 years old and when they get damaged you just lose it — you can’t do anything with them.”
The garage project is being kept on track by Clark Patterson Lee, an architecture, engineering and planning firm headquartered in Rochester.
Duggan and Duggan was awarded the construction contract for the building by town officials, though February town board minutes do not specify the amount.
April minutes show the board approved the following project-related contracts:
Schular-Haas Electrical Corp. was awarded a $174,000 electrical contract after presenting the lowest of two bids.
D.V. Brown & Associates Inc. was awarded a $128,680 plumbing contract after presenting the lowest of three bids.
Mazza Mechanical Services Inc. was awarded a $115,000 mechanical construction contract after presenting the only bid.