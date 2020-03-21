OLEAN — The rain and wind were blowing both volunteers and recipients at the Olean Food Pantry early Friday, but no complaints were heard.
The outside distribution of pre-bagged supplies to recipients represented the pantry’s response to the coronavirus pandemic which is threatening the health of the entire nation.
Early this week, food pantry officials announced the changes were enacted to protect everyone from COVID-19. The directive instructed customers to pick up predetermined selections of food and produce in bags at the side loading-dock entrance during the facility’s regular hours. Food is pre-assembled by food pantry volunteers. and will meet the needs of each customer and their families.
DB Busan, warehouse manager at the pantry, said the new type of distribution has been well-received. She noted volunteers all wear gloves and sanitize surfaces regularly.
“It’s working very well, we have an amazing bunch of volunteers who do whatever needs to be done,” Busan said. “It’s all new territory that we don’t know. We started this last Friday and try to keep fine-tuned in” to state directives.
Busan said the recipients “have been wonderful and we’ve really had no complaints.
“We actually did a couple of deliveries (to homes) which we normally don’t do,” she continued. “We have older people who are scared to death to leave their places.”
She said the pantry is pretty well situated with food supplies, but could use more cereal, preferably unsweetened, as it is always in demand.
Busan said donations of food would be welcomed and are sorted by a crew of volunteers who have been helping inside the pantry.
On a related note, she said the pantry has been busier than it has ever been, likely due to recent lay-offs of employees from the shut-down of all non-essential businesses during the national crisis. The staff expects even more recipients as the shut-downs continue.
“We just anticipate that every time we open, there are going to be more and more people,” she added.
An older woman at an outside table said she was glad the pantry was able to continue its distribution of food.
“It’s tough getting stuff in the stores,” the woman remarked. “It’s so surprising.”
A younger woman, who has several children at home and was waiting for public transportation, said she, too, was grateful for the continued distributions.
“I have four kids and with them being home from school” food is stretched, she said. “I mean, the Olean school district is passing out lunches, and that helps.”
The woman said her children are also inquiring about the pandemic, which presents another challenge for her.
“My kids are asking questions and I can’t give them a whole lot of answers,” she admitted, noting her youngest child has many concerns.
“She’s 9 and she’s worried about getting sick,” the woman lamented.