BUFFALO — The Movement to Restore Trust has suggested reforms for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in light of its clergy sexual abuse scandal, from creating an online abuse database to more oversight of Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone.
MRT’s 68-page report released Thursday details the initial suggestions of six work groups, which met from December to March and focused on areas like transparency, treatment of victims, bishop accountability and increasing female involvement in the diocese.
“These reports represent the best thinking of the approximately 150 people who participated in the work groups,” said Canisius College President John J. Hurley, a member of MRT.
MRT is a group of lay people trying to restore the public’s trust in the diocese, and was responsible for Malone’s “listening session” last month at Archbishop Walsh Academy in Olean.
Here’s what its report recommended:
Transparency about scale of abuse
The diocese has identified approximately 80 priests of being credibly accused of child sexual abuse, including many who previously served in the Olean area at Archbishop Walsh and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
However, the diocese has faced criticism for leaving certain priests off that list.
MRT’s work group recommended “full disclosure” on the depth of abuse in the diocese, and suggested the diocese provide an online database of priests and the allegations against them, like the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston does.
It was also suggested the diocese review and clarify the standards for reporting names of accused priests. St. Bonaventure University has criticized the diocese for identifying a deceased university friar as being credibly accused despite the fact the diocese says it does not identify priests whose only allegation against them was made after their death.
The group also recommended clarity on the due process standards of the Diocesan Review Board, which investigates allegations against clergy and makes recommendations to Malone.
Improve sensitivity to victims
Treatment of victims was also a focus of MRT.
The group made several recommendations for improving the sensitivity shown to victims, like providing them with an advocate to guide them through the process of coming forward, as well as legal support from a diocese-funded counsel program.
The diocese was also urged to resolve cases effectively and efficiently under New York’s Child Victims Act, which gives all adults a one-year window beginning Aug. 14 to bring forth claims against their childhood abusers.
The diocese announced in May it has paid out $17.54 million to 106 victims, while rejecting the claims of another 135 accusers, who may seek civil action under the Child Victims Act.
Hold bishops accountable
Malone faced criticism for his handling of clergy sex abuse allegations, as well as widespread calls for his resignation, including from St. Bonaventure President Dr. Dennis DePerro.
The MRT report states there’s a lack of effective oversight of the bishop position in the Buffalo diocese, and makes several suggestions for holding Malone and future bishops accountable.
Those suggestions include independent evaluations, performance expectations, tenure requirements and increasing both the laity and clergy’s access to them.
The report notes the only current reporting process for the bishop occurs every five years and goes to the Vatican with the bishop. The group does not believe this report is currently made public.
A major suggestion is giving the Diocesan Review Board “actual authority” to make decisions. Currently, the board simply advises Malone on how to handle accused priests. The group also asks the bishop provide a written explanation whenever he does not follow a consultative group’s recommendation.
Increase women’s role in the church
As was suggested by attendees at Malone’s Olean listening session, MRT’s report calls for women to have a more active role in the diocese.
The report specifically recommends the diocese empower more lay women to prepare for and take on lay ministries, as well as invite qualified women to have active roles in leadership and decision making.
The group also supports allowing women to once again be ordained as deacons in the Catholic Church. Pope Francis commissioned a study on ordaining women deacons in 2016, but announced in May that the commission failed to reach a consensus on the issue and has stopped working.
