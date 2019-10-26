ST. BONAVENTURE — For all the shots he’d made during this torrid stretch, it was the one he missed that stayed with him.
In this way, Dominick Welch was no different from the rest of his St. Bonaventure teammates who’d played that day.
Yes, Nelson Kaputo missed the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that would have given the Bonnies last year’s Atlantic 10 Tournament title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. And because it was the last shot, it’s the one that will always be remembered most.
On that same final possession, however, Kyle Lofton missed a short floater that also would have put Bona in front. Before that, Welch missed an open 3 from the wing, a look he’d been draining almost at will throughout that weekend.
The Buffalo native’s rise helped fuel one of the most remarkable turnarounds in program history. Welch evolved from an injured, inexperienced guard to one of the most valuable players on the roster. Not coincidentally, Bona went from 4-10 to within a basket of a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
Entering 2019-20, the Bonnies are undoubtedly motivated by that missed opportunity, by just how close they came to achieving that dream after a nightmare start. Welch, too, is motivated — by a final five games in which he averaged 12 points and five rebounds while shooting 17-of-43 (40 percent) from 3-point range … and that missed shot.
“We all have that experience under our belt, good and the bad,” he said. “(Now it’s) trying to bring that confidence that we had from last year and just trying to make that extra jump, see a shot like that go down, this year.”
IN A WAY, it was a blessing in disguise.
Welch, due to the late arrival of Courtney Stockard, was thrust into a starting role from the get-to, a position that a true freshman who was still finding his way probably shouldn’t have been in.
Just four games in, however, he broke his toe on Day 1 in the Cayman Islands, forcing him to miss the next nine contests. That’s when his transformation from scholastic standout to Atlantic 10 player truly began.
“He sat out those nine games, and he learned,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “That’s what he needed. He needed to go through, look at what was going on, and he did. He came back and had a great year. If he didn’t get hurt, he maybe would have made (the All-Freshman team, as well.)”
The Cheektowaga native came on offensively, reaching double figures in nine conference games, culminating with his 20-point, six-3-pointer outing against George Mason in the A-10 quarterfinals. More than that, though, he became better overall — a capable defender and good rebounder (he averaged 4.4 boards for the year) — a much more visceral player than when he arrived over the summer.
That’s what stood out to Schmidt about Welch’s Year 1, and that’s the baseline from where the 6-foot-5 guard will begin his second campaign.
“He’s smart,” Schmidt said. “In my 30 years of coaching, he’s probably in the top five of guys that I underestimated. I thought he was a guy that could just score the ball — he didn’t want to do anything else.
“But he has a really good feel both offensively and defensively. He has to get better in those areas, but he has a lot of pride. When he doesn’t do well, it really affects him, and he works at it. We’re expecting him to take that next step and become a really good player.”
Welch, reflecting on how much further along he this fall, added, with a smile, “(Coach) said I wasn’t a very good defensive player. I guess I could say that, too, but I felt like I got better as the year went on. I just worked hard and tried to get back because the team wasn’t doing that good. I just wanted to have an impact and try to boost us.
“Now, I’m just trying to be involved even more, try to be better than I was last year, on both sides, and just try to do everything I can to help the team win.”
BY YEAR’S END, Welch was a legitimate perimeter threat.
Even after the injury and the natural growing pains that a freshman might endure, he still finished 12th in the A-10 (second among freshmen) in 3-point percentage (36.1) while making nearly two treys per game.
This year, his goal is to establish himself as one of the top shooters in the conference. He also, however, wants — and needs — to be much more than that, especially if Bona is going to have another crack at an A-10 title in March.
“At times last year, the last 10 games, he was our best guy,” Schmidt acknowledged. “But he’s got to take the next step. He doesn’t want to hear it, but (he was) like a suburban jump shooter — all he could do was catch and shoot. Now, he’s got to take guys off the bounce.”
Said Welch, “I feel like (shooting) is going to be a big component just because the way the season ended last year, the little streak I was on, making a lot of 3s. (But) I feel like teams are going to try to take my shot away, so that’s why I’ve been working on my ball-handling, attacking the rim a lot, so I can do both of those things — try to be more aggressive attacking the hoop and not just settling for 3s all the time.”
