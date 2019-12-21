Moriarty retiring as Cattaraugus County's state Supreme Court judge

LITTLE VALLEY — “It has been a good run,” said State Supreme Court Judge Jeremiah J. Moriarty III.
Retiring at the end of the year, his staff hosted a retirement party Thursday in his courtroom on the second floor of the Cattaraugus County Center. Surrounded by his law clerk Paula Eade, court staff, friends and local attorneys, he reflected on his decades of service to the county, his party and to the state court system.
Moriarty was appointed to the bench in the Eighth Judicial District in 2013 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo after serving for eight years on the state Court of Claims.
Moriarty, a former Cattaraugus County Republican Party chairman, was very surprised to receive the appointment from Cuomo, a Democrat.
Moriarty, who credits his appointment to the Court of Claims to the people he met over the years as county GOP chairman, was following in his father’s footsteps.
Jeremiah John Moriarty II had held the same post.
“I wish he had lived to see it,” the younger Moriarty said, noting that a portrait of his late father hangs in the small courtroom where he presided over hundreds of cases.
Moriarty had reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 in his Court of Claims post when Cuomo nominated him to the state Supreme Court in 2013. He was subsequently reappointed to two 2-year terms and leaves at the now mandatory age of 76.
Cattaraugus County hasn’t had an elected state Supreme Court jurist since the 1970s, with the late Justice Joseph A. Nevins.
Moriarty attended to many cases from Cattaraugus County even while his courtroom was located in Buffalo. Later, Moriarty moved to Little Valley, only hearing occasional cases in Buffalo.
A 1965 graduate of Georgetown University, received his J.D. from the University of Buffalo School of Law three years later. He became a partner in Moriarty & Swanz in Franklinville in 1969 and was appointed to the Cattaraugus County Legislature in 1973, serving for four years. Moriarty also served briefly as the county attorney. He served as county administrator of assigned counsel from 1979 to 1991. He later served the GOP as county chairman from 1997 to 2005.
“Sen. Pat McGee called me (in 1997) and asked if I was sitting down,” Moriarty recalled. “She said Republican Chairman Jess Fitzpatick was going to be county Legislature chairman and asked if I was interested in becoming Republican Party chairman. I said yes.”
He later received the appointments to the Court of Claims and Supreme Court.
Eighth Judicial District Administrative Judge Paula Feroleto has decided that Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz and Allegany County Court Judge Terrence Parker will take over Moriarty’s duties after Jan. 1. Both are acting state Supreme Court judges.
“I’ve been blessed,” Moriarty said. “This is a great way to wind up.”
