LITTLE VALLEY — Monday’s opening of the 177th annual Cattaraugus County Fair was hectic, as first days often are.
Three major shows — the Western Horse Show, Poultry Show and Goat Show — all had their audiences, mostly family and friends.
The first day starts out slow and many families wait until closer to 4 p.m. when the midway rides open, which are included in the pay-one-price admission. Some rides and concessions were still setting up late morning.
For the remainder of the fair, the midway opens at 1 p.m. daily.
There was a little rain early Monday, before the roosters started to crow. Much of the fairgrounds are blacktopped — even the track area in front of the grandstand where chairs are set up for the musical stages Wednesday and Thursday.
Fair officials said some track seats are still available for Morgan Wallen Wednesday and for Thursday’s Josh Turner concert. Plenty of bleachers and grandstand seats are also available for both shows. Tickets are available at the County Fair office or online at youtu.be/yifyxkV9Rgg.
Tonight’s grandstand show — WNY Pro Stock Triuck Pull — is free.
Friday and Saturday’s Monster Mash Truck Rally features ATV exhibition racing. Friday’s 7:30 p.m. show and Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. show will be preceded by a monster truck pit party for those with paid grandstand tickets.
Sunday’s Championship Demolition Derby starts at 6 p.m.
There’s plenty of free grounds entertainment as well including Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Blaszak’s Tiger Show, Lance Gifford Magic Show, Commerford Petting Zoo, Olde Indian River Lumberjack Show, the group Horses Horses Horses and a chainsaw artist.
There are horse shows and livestock judging daily. Saturday is a big day for many young exhibitors who will see how much their market class animals bring at the animal auction.
There’s plenty of fair food too including the 4-H Snack Shack and a new stand near the horse ring. More foods are on the infield, along the midway and beneath the grandstand.
Stop by and watch some of the animal judging, especially the showmanship. There are alpacas, goats, sheep, swine, cattle, rabbits and poultry. There’s always a horse show or someone practicing in the horse ring.
The rest of the week’s schedule is:
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Dressage Horse Show followed by Jumping, Horse Ring.
9 a.m. — Open Holstein Show, Dairy Arena.
9 a.m. — Swine Show, Livestock Arena.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
4 p.m. — Horse Gaming Show, Horse Ring.
5 p.m. — Crusin’, Entertainment Pavilion.
5 p.m. — Rabbit/Cav Show, Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building.
7:30 p.m. — WNY Pro Stock Tractor Pull, Grandstand.
WEDNESDAY
Youth Day — 15 years and under $6 admission 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
9 a.m. — English Horse Show, Horse Ring.
9 a.m. — Junior Department Dairy Showmanship Show, Dairy Arena.
9 a.m. — Alpaca Show — Showmanship only, Livestock Arena.
Noon — Sheep Show, Livestock Arena.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
8 p.m. — Morgan Wallen with special guest Hardy in concert, Grandstand.
THURSDAY
Senior Day — $6 admission for 62 years and over 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
9 a.m. — Rabbit/Cav Showmanship and Decathlon Contest, M.E.D. Building.
9 a.m. — Junior Department Beef and Dairy Steer Show, Dairy Arena.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
5 p.m. — Dog Knowledge Show with Dog Obedience Show to follow.
7:30 p.m. — Josh Turner in concert, Grandstand.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Alpaca Show — Obstacle, Public Relations and Costume, Livestock Arena.
9 a.m. — Open Beef Show, Dairy Arena.
10 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show, Horse Arena.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
1:30 p.m. — Champion Livestock Showman Contest, Livestock Arena.
4 p.m. — Barnyard Olympics, (Following Livestock Showman).
6 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party, included with grandstand admission.
7:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Truck Rally and ATV Races, Grandstand.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. — Open Class Dairy Show, Colored Breeds and Guernsey.
10 a.m. — All Breeds Horse Show.
Nonn — Monster Truck pit party, included with grandstand admission.
1 p.m. — Market Animal Sale, Dairy and Livestock Arenas.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
1:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally, Mini Monster Trucks and ATV Races, Grandstand.
6:30 p.m. — Big Rig Truck Pull, Grandstand.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
2 p.m. — Awards presentation.
6 p.m. — Championship Demolition Derby, Grandstand.
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks.