OLEAN — MJ Painting Contractor Corp. announced plans Friday to add a second location — a sales and project management office near Pittsburgh — to serve the Tri-State pipeline and other regional energy business.
At the same time, president Mike John said the company plans to further expand Olean operations by buying a 9-acre site at the corner of Johnson and Franklin streets from Park Centre Development.
He plans to utilize about half the site for his business to expand and open the other half up to local commercial and light manufacturing in a light industrial park setting.
John said before any development could occur, the site would have to be remediated as part of a state brownfield cleanup and redevelopment project. The property also has a rail loop, giving it rail access. And it is close to the Interstate 86 access at Buffalo Street.
The MJ Painting Contractor Corp. offices and sandblasting and paint shop are located on Homer Street, with one end abuting Johnson Street on the opposite side of Interstate 86 from the proposed new development.
John also remediated that brownfield site before constructing the first buildings on the property.
“I’m out of space here,” John said in Homer Street office on Friday. The new sandblasting and painting building is only three years old, he said. The nearby site was more than sufficient for the company’s foreseeable needs, he added.
John plans to construct an even larger sandblasting and painting building and offices on the site at Johnson and Franklin streets.
More importantly the expansion cements John’s commitment to the area, he said, which began in 1970 with a compressor and a ladder. Today the company has about 50 employees, up from just six when it moved to its present Homer Street campus in 2002. John has even installed a 126-yard Par 3 golf hole between his buildings and the street.
The second location for MJ Painting Contractor Corp. will “better serve our customers in the Tri-State areas of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.” John said.
“This area is not new to us, but our reputation and high-quality service has produced consistent growth in this region. We now have our sales and marketing manager and a project manager more readily available through our new location,” John said.
The office, in the Zenith Ridge Building at Southpointe, 2400 Ansys Drive, Suite 102, Canonsburg, PA 15317, is located in a building that is headquarters for a number of pipeline and energy company spin-offs, John said. They can be reached at (724) 800-0305 or their corporate Offices at (844) 977-9700.
The Tri-State region is home to about 25% of the company’s revenue, John said. “That’s significant and we want it to grow.”
John said the company’s growth has been fueled by the oil and natural gas boom. “We’re very proud of our growth,” he said.
The company has been involved in the market for about six years. John said he is seeing not only repeat business, but new word of mouth business from pipelines to refineries to structural steel for compressor stations. “We’ve got the knowledge, the quality and the integrity,” he stated. The Olean N.Y. company is also looking to increase its market share in the Tri-State region.
That location is the right place to better satisfy customer demands in the region, John said. “The work doesn’t stop. It is keeping us busy. We want to increase our business in this booming area.” Down the road, they may add a warehouse in the Pittsburgh area.
John said the company’s success is the result of a team effort. “It’s like a football team. No way could I be where am today without the team.” Those team members start with son Mike John Jr., vice president and project manager and John’s wife, Carol, corporate secretary and office manager.
The sales and field teams are the other critical parts of the team, John said. “Right now we’ve got crews in Oklahoma, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York.”
John insists he hasn’t forgotten his roots despite the uptick in oil and gas industry business. There are separate commercial and oil and gas painting crews, he noted.
Those commercial crews are charged with painting Burger King restaurants across the Northeast as well as churches and commercial projects.
“We’re committed to Olean,” John said.