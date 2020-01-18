Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano will bring her Healthcare Crisis Listening Tour to Olean Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St.
Mitrano kicked off the tour Friday in Jamestown, when she announced that residents of the 23rd Congressional District will see more than $500,000 in medical debt disappear.
Speaking at Jamestown’s Pendergast Library, Mitrano’s announcement came during a press conference to highlight a unique partnership helping district residents out from under crushing medical debt.
Working with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization, Drs. Ralph Walton (a Chautauqua area medical professional) and Marguerite Uphoff (a champion of pediatric care), of Jamestown and Ithaca respectively, announced that they and other area doctors would purchase more than $170,000 of medical debt owned by individuals struggling with the burden, Mitrano said.
“Their generosity will eliminate more than $500,000 of medical debt at 1%of original cost,” Mitrano said.
“I am proud of the patients I helped during my long career, but when I think of a patient whose family struggled to pay a bill or was impacted severely by the debt load, my heart breaks,” said Walton, who was present for the announcement.
“Drs. Walton and Uphoff genuinely care about the well-being of residents in the 23rd Congressional District,” Mitrano said. “These dedicated professionals and their colleagues realize healthcare costs are too high, and we need to develop common-sense solutions.”
Mitrano’s listening tour begins Monday in Dunkirk. “I want to hear from everyone about their healthcare concerns and what their experiences have been with our healthcare system.”
She endeavored to draw contrast with Rep. Tom Reed’s record on the issue.
“In almost 10 years representing this district, Tom Reed has consistently voted against providing affordable healthcare his constituents,” she said, “more than 70 times at last count.”
She said that in December Reed voted against a bill to lower prescription drug prices and, in May, he opposed a bill to protect Americans with preexisting conditions, in a continued bid to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act.
She accused Reed of continued acceptance of lavish re-election campaign contributions from pharmaceutical and health insurance companies. Prior to joining Congress and for several years thereafter, Reed ran a medical debt collection business, which profited from individuals overburdened by medical expenses, she said.
Upon the conclusion of the five-day healthcare listening tour, Mitrano will issue a plan to address healthcare costs and work on a non-partisan basis to bring about a real solution to the crisis.
After Dunkirk, Mitrano goes to Jamestown on Tuesday, Olean on Wednesday, Corning on Thursday and Geneva on Friday.
MEANWHILE, Reed will visit Binghamton University Tuesday to meet with the local College Republicans chapter and host a press conference following his meeting with Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger to discuss free speech on campus.
Reed sent a letter to SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson and Stenger earlier this month requesting more information about an incident in which conservative economist Art Laffer was shouted off a stage at a speaking engagement at Binghamton.
Reed’s office indicated he will ask about what protocols are being implemented at SUNY schools to ensure speech is not suppressed in the future.