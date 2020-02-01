PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano is piling up the endorsements by county Democratic committees in the 23rd District in her bid to run again in November against U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.
The 2018 Democratic congressional candidate has been endorsed by four counties over the past two weeks: Cattaraugus, Chemung, Ontario and Tompkins.
Last week, the Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee was unanimous in its endorsement of Mitrano. Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi cited Mitrano’s defense of families for the unanimous endorsement.
“We are proud to unanimously endorse Tracy for the 2020 election,” Puglisi said. “Tracy has shown she is a true fighter for the everyday issues that impact families here in the NY-23.”
Two years ago at this time, a dozen Democrats were running in the primary. The field narrowed to five in the Democratic primary, which Mitrano won. Soon after the election, she declared her candidacy and pledged to run for the congressional seat again.
Dr. Scott Noren, an Ithaca oral surgeon has also announced he plans to seek the Democratic nomination in the 23rd Congressional District.
Mitrano thanked the committees for their support and expressed her deep pride in running her campaign from the bottom up, with ideas and policies driven by the needs of people living, working and raising families in the 23rd District.
“The Committees have been an ardent supporter of our campaign’s common-sense ideas to move our district in a prosperous direction for everyone,” Mitrano said in a statement. “In my travels, I’ve found that the most innovative ideas come from people living and working outside of the Washington bubble. I will always stand with them,” she said.
“On the other hand, my opponent has been a ‘Problem Solver’ in name only for the last 10 years, taking cues from party leadership and Washington think tanks, saying one thing to a group of constituents, and doing another in Washington,” Mitrano said.
“We’re grateful for each and every person, family, business or organization that stands up for the common-sense values of equity and fairness that assure everyone in this country and district get a fair-shake at being able to chase the American dream and raise a family. The committees have been consistent local champions for those values and we are glad to have them in our corner,” Mitrano said.