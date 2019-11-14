Talk about cross purposes.
Back in the offseason, when the Dolphins’ front office began unloading contributing players, it became obvious that the franchise, at least at the administrative level, was looking to tank the season.
That is to say, make every effort to lose enough games to earn the NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick in order to take coveted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Of course, that message was never transmitted to the coaches and players because that’s not how they roll.
Coaches who don’t win get fired … players who don’t put up numbers get waived or traded.
When a team “tanks,” it’s always a front office decision of which the coaching staff and roster want no part.
And this season, the Dolphins coaches and players have issued an “in your face” to the team’s administration.
Heading into Sunday’s game at Davie, Florida against the Bills, who have good reason to be concerned, Miami is suddenly playing impressively.
The tank plan worked the first quarter of the season as the Dolphins opened 0-4, being outscored 163-26, or 41-7 per game.
But in Game 5, Miami fell 17-16 to then-winless Washington, when its bid for a game-winning two-point conversion failed.
A week later, with former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick reinstalled as starter, the Dolphins came into New Era Field and outplayed Buffalo in a 31-21 loss. Miami had the edge in offensive yards (381-305), time of possession (by 7 minutes) and third-down efficiency (7-of-13 to 3-of-10). It was a 3-point game with barely 1½ minute to play.
Then came a 27-14 loss at Pittsburgh, but the Dolphins led 14-0 early and didn’t fall behind for good until three minutes remained in the third quarter.
Finally, two weeks ago Miami beat the struggling Jets, 26-16, at Hard Rock Stadium and followed with a 16-12 triumph at Indianapolis.
In short, the Dolphins are on a two-game win streak and were highly competitive in the three games preceding it.
THUS, AT Miami coach Brian Flores’ Monday press conference, a reporter actually asked this question.
“Do you ever think about the fact that these wins are hurting the franchise’s chance to get a franchise quarterback in the draft?”
Flores was inordinately gracious.
“It’s not something I really think about,” he said. “My job is to put this team in the best position to try to go out there and be productive and win football games. I think every head coach, every general manager, every organization is thinking about things long-term, as well as short-term. We’re no different, but right now my goal is to get each one of those guys in that locker room better (and) as good as they can be. That’s the goal for me and our coaching staff.”
Has the recent streak created an unexpected winning culture?
“These guys are really working hard ... they’re preparing the right way,” he said. “The process is something we talk about on a weekly basis and I think they’re trying to stick to that process and they’re seeing the fruits of that labor.
“Culture (is) something you build over time. It’s early. We need to continue to be consistent in the things we’ve been doing, but I do think we’re moving in the right direction. There’s a trust and a belief in the process. They believe that this coaching staff is going to do everything possible to put these guys in positions to be successful and if we do that, hopefully we give ourselves an opportunity to win games.”
Flores added, “The culture piece is about the relationships that are built in that locker room and on the practice field (and) we’re building towards that.”
WHAT DOES he see from the last seven games?
“(Winning is) going to take a lot of work,” he said. “Things don’t just happen in this league. You’ve got to make (players) happy, quite honestly. That’s meetings. That’s walkthroughs. That’s practice.
“Even though we’ve played Buffalo and it’s easy to say, ‘Oh, I know this guy and that guy,’ things change very quickly in this league. We’re different than we were when we played Buffalo last time and so are they. I expect our guys to go about this preparation as if we haven’t seen them.”
And it will be with Fitzpatrick, on his eighth NFL team, facing his former squad for a second time this season.
“I’d say he’s going to be the quarterback moving forward,” Flores said. “I’ve said that before and things change in this league. (But) I see him as the quarterback for the foreseeable future. He’s done a really good job. The guys feed off his energy. He’s been able to move the football. He’s made really tough plays for us – scrambling, getting out of the pocket, making throws, tucking it and taking it to the end zone. He’s been productive. He’ll be in there.”
And the Bills know that all too well.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)