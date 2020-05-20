In a way, she was like so many other athletes around the country.
Weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season for thousands of competitors at the collegiate level, Sara McKean was dealt a similar blow in even more heartbreaking fashion.
McKean, a Shinglehouse, Pa., native running indoor track and field at Shippensburg University, was enjoying a tremendous freshman season.
In early February, she finished fourth in the triple jump at Penn State’s Sykes and Sabock Challenge with a distance of 38 feet, 10 ½ inches, a two-foot collegiate best and an NCAA provisional mark that ranked her atop the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and 23rd on the national list.
She participated in seven indoor meets — also competing in the long jump and 60-meter dash — for the Raiders and was named the PSAC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week in early February.
“It was a big adjustment from high school to college at first just because the caliber of performers is so much higher,” McKean said. “You are expected to perform at every meet and that’s something you have to get used to both mentally and physically. I really had to work at it … the meet in February was the peak of my season. I felt great and was in a good place on all fronts.”
McKean carried that momentum into the PSAC Championships.
She was the favorite to win a gold medal in the triple jump and was off to a great start to begin the event at Edinboro University — before it all came to a screeching halt.
“I went in as the No. 1 seed in my jump and my expectation was to get first,” McKean said. “I wanted first so badly — and I was in a good spot to get it — and that was one of the things that led to the injury. My jumps were good and it was the jump before finals, my last preliminary jump, and I blew out my knee.”
THE RESULTS at the hospital confirmed every runner’s worst fear: McKean was diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus. She had surgery on her knee just last week and admits that the recovery process is long. And with so much pressure put on those knees for her events, the rehab will be critical.
“I’m seeing a physical therapist at my local health center and then come fall, if we go back to school, I’m going to be working with a trainer at Shippensburg.
“It’s such an impactful injury and rehab is so crucial because if you do one thing wrong it might lead to you not being able to jump again — at least not at the caliber you want to.”
McKean said that it’ll be at least a year before she’s able to do the triple jump again but she should be able to begin participating in sprints and the long jump in approximately 9-10 months, depending on how her knee responds to rehab.
“With an injury of this caliber, you really, really have to make sure you do the rehab right. I’ve never had any injury anywhere as serious as this,” McKean noted.
MCKEAN was no stranger to the track at Shippensburg before she completed her first practices there last fall.
The 2019 Oswayo Valley graduate had been a staple at the PIAA meet there for years. She was a two-time PIAA medalist, finishing fourth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump as a junior, and qualified for states five times.
“What drew me there was that that’s where the state meet was held every year for track as well as the connection I had with the coach,” McKean said. “Honestly, the team was very welcoming compared to the other schools and they were just better in the team aspect.”
McKean, who is double-majoring in finance and management, was also impressed with the structure of Shippensburg’s athletics department, a welcome resource as she tried to manage classes and practices.
“I’m one of those people who likes having everything laid out perfectly,” McKean said with a laugh.
“A good thing about Shippensburg is that they block out a chunk of time for every sports team to practice and you don’t have any classes during that time and there are no scheduling conflicts.”
ONE OF the most successful athletes in OV history, McKean credits plenty of her success to her high school coaches.
While running for the Green Wave, McKean won numerous D9 medals and enjoyed her best season in 2018.
She took home the James Manners Award that year as the District 9 girls MVP after winning three events: The 200 (:26.80), long jump (17-7.75) and triple jump (36-5.5). She was also part of the second-place 400-meter relay team that qualified for states.
“Me being able to go to states for most of my high school career definitely helped me run at college,” McKean said. “Training-wise, I was blessed with incredible high school coaches for sprints and jumps, and then here at Shippensburg, the coaches are much less impactful and more technical. I’ve learned plenty of new techniques that I can apply to my jumps.”
Before her injury and the coronavirus shut down the spring sports season, McKean was planning on running the 400 relay as well as the triple and long jump for Shippensburg on the outdoor track.
Now, McKean has her sights set on stepping onto a track again at some point in 2021. It’ll be a long road to recovery — one that has to be done both carefully and aggressively — but also one that leaves her determined to make it back and pick up where she left off in the PSAC.
“There were times when I would get up in the morning and text the coach and ask to do some drills before practice,” McKean said. “I really tried to take hold of my track career and learn everything I possibly could.
“Collegiate sports challenge you … but it pays off with things like the provo mark (that I hit), and when you help the team, it makes you feel good and it shows all of the hard work that you put in was worth it.”