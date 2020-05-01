ST. BONAVENTURE — The Marra Athletics Fields Complex, which opened in September 2014, was designed to host multiple sporting events — in both good weather and bad.
But could it feasibly be home to the St. Bonaventure soccer and lacrosse teams simultaneously?
Bona sports programs have already long been used to playing regional rivals Buffalo, Canisius and Niagara. What would it be like if those contests counted as part of a regionalized league schedule?
Those are among the questions that might, at some point, need to be pondered by Bona athletics officials, athletes and fans.
In a conference call with reporters Monday, Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade addressed the status of the league’s fall sports amid the continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the A-10 is considering an array of contingencies for the 2020 fall campaign in case things on college campuses haven’t returned to normal.
And though McGlade acknowledged that it’s still too early to make any decisions, and that it’s difficult to do anything more, at this moment, than speculate, the conference is adamant about having its bases covered for any scenario.
ONE SUCH possibility, should schools be delayed in re-opening or teams be denied their typical late July/early August start to their seasons, is going to a condensed schedule. This would include shortening the number of A-10 contests, trimming the number of league tournament participants or eliminating the championships altogether.
“We’re looking at reductions in potentially our conference schedule that would still maintain the integrity of a conference regular-season schedule,” McGlade said. “We’ve also discussed the possibility of, if the NCAA (tournaments) are, in fact, intact, we could name our regular-season championship the AQ (automatic qualifier) and essentially not have an A-10 Championship.”
McGlade also discussed the potential of a “Final Four” A-10 Championship, where only the top four in a sport would qualify for a playoff, similar to the setup in recent years for Ivy League basketball.
And if the window for a fall season — which for Bona includes men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and tennis, and men’s golf — is lost altogether?
“IF CAMPUSES don’t open and we lose the fall competitive season, then how does overlapping the fall sports with spring sports look,” she queried, while touching on not only the experience, “but even campus facilities and fields and weight rooms — if you were all of a sudden doubling up at the same time?”
As problematic as it might sound, McGlade said, “we feel like we need to keep everything on the table.”
“If, for some reason, campuses didn’t have any on-campus classes for the entire fall semester, which would prevent our athletes from being back and actually participating in a competitive season — exactly what happened to the spring sports (this year) — then we’re looking at, is it even feasible to have the fall sports compete in a spring season.”
The A-10, McGlade noted, is also considering a reduction in travel.
With a broad geographic footprint that covers eight states, plus Washington, D.C, and stretches from Rhode Island to Saint Louis and as far south as North Carolina, the league relies heavily on air travel.
If going to a smaller, more regionalized schedule or potentially even playing “league” contests against teams from nearby conferences would give it a better chance of having a season — while also adhering to any federal health guidelines that might still be in place and easing concerns from players, coaches and support staff — the A-10 would be ready to make that adjustment.
“We do a lot of flying,” McGlade said. “Part of the contingency planning is a potential 25 percent reduction in our conference schedules so that we could align more of a regionalized schedule. We’ve also kept on the drawing board the potential of doing some regional competitions if we needed to with neighboring Division I conferences, so that we could also fill out schedules.”
ANY PLAN for a fall season, of course, will be dictated by what the health mandates are at the time. As such, the league will continue to take its cues from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state governments.
Then, too, the league has considered the potential impact of different states opening at different times — and that’s where the proposed blanket NCAA waivers for start dates, number of games and other issues could come into play.
It’s all in an effort to avoid being in “crisis mode” if and when the fall campaign rolls around.
“When decisions are made, we want to be able to say, ‘OK, we’ve got A, B and C still in play,” McGlade said. “You know what, D and E are off the table because they’re no longer relevant. That’s the peace of mind that is valuable for the league.”
She added: “The good thing is, we’re only at (April 27) right now, so we have time before our fall sports will be coming back to campus to start training. The bad news is, it’s (April 27) and we still don’t know if our teams are going to be able to come back, say, in late July, early August.”