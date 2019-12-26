ORCHARD PARK — Making the playoffs is the goal of every NFL team … and the sooner the better.
There’s no personnel strategy when it comes to the season finale with a postseason berth at stake … it’s all-hands-on-deck, every available player to make it happen.
But it’s different with an early clinching.
The Bills were in after the season’s 14th game. But last Saturday, there was still something to play for, hence, with there still being a chance to win the AFC East, Buffalo put in its maximum effort at New England.
But, after the 24-17 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, the Bills were locked into the conference’s fifth seed (No. 1 wild card), rendering Sunday’s final regular season game against the Jets at New Era Field meaningless.
Now what does coach Sean McDermott do?
Buffalo has been inordinately major-injury free this season, but is that carte blanche to play the staters in a game that means nothing a week before a playoff matchup that means everything?
THUS THE line of media questioning McDermott faced on Monday and Tuesday before his team took Christmas Day off.
He’s had postseason coaching experience during his 18 years as an assistant with the Eagles and Panthers and knows the difficulty of personnel decisions for inconsequential games.
“I’ve been through this ... some 24, 25 playoff games,” McDermott said. “I’ve been a part of resting guys before. I’ve watched other teams having played their guys. You’re always going to get second-guessed. Some people are going to be with you, some are going to be, ‘Hey, you should be doing this versus what (you’re) doing, or I agree with what they’re doing.’ Certainly, that’s what happens, but we have to do what we feel that’s best for this team.”
So what happens Sunday?
“We talked about it, Brandon (Beane, general manager) and I, and we talked to the team,” McDermott said. “We’re going to play the majority of the guys ... they’re going to practice this week and they’re going to play. To go into detail on who, it would take the whole roster. (But) I’ll tell you that the majority of the guys are going to play but not all of them (though) Josh (Allen, starting quarterback) will play.”
What’s the thinking on that approach?
“It’s big picture, it’s where we are as a team,” he said. “Certainly, there’s a lot of different ways you can go about it. I’ve been around it and where we are for this team and where we are trying to go, we feel like this is the right thing for this team, this year and in this situation.
“We have work to do this week to put our team in the best position possible moving forward. They’re not all going to play the same amount in the game so we’re going to be smart with that. It’s important that we get working fundamentally and in terms of execution and we stay sharp as can be.”
But the decision wasn’t merely McDermott’s and Beane’s, they also consulted with the players.
“We always have a lot of respect for the leadership in our locker room so I have communicated with some of those guys,” the third-year coach said. “The most important thing is that they understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
Then, too, the Bills are one of the NFL’s more youthful teams but with some more veteran players.
“We’re not an old team, (but) we certainly have some guys that need rest and need to be taken care of and that’s where you get into the case-by-case basis,” McDermott pointed out. “We’re trying to be rested, we’re trying to be fresh. It’s a delicate balance trying to be sharp and keeping our edge and also working to continue to get better as well.
“Every team is different. Where we are, we feel like this is right for this team. We try and do what’s right for our football team with one goal in mind and every decision we make. I think we have been consistent with that. We care about every single one of our players .. some are going to play more than others. I wish I could take them all out, we just don’t have the numbers to do that.”
