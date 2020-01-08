(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series with Bills coach Sean McDermott’s season-ending press conference Tuesday morning in the team’s media room. Today, reflections on Saturday’s 22-19 overtime playoff loss to Houston at NRG Stadium.)
ORCHARD PARK — Buffalo’s second playoff appearance in three years ended in historically depressing fashion as the Bills let a 16-0 lead late in the third period dissolve into a 22-19 overtime defeat by the Texans, who now face the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.
The game had all manner of specular plays, controversial officiating calls and quizzical play-calling.
In his season-ending press conference, coach Sean McDermott admitted, “The game certainly did not end the way we wanted it to end. It did not go the way we wanted it to go, particularly in the second half.
“It’s been a painful couple of days for all of us. My hope is, in time, if it’s handled the right way, the pain will turn into strength and that strength will turn into growth. That’s what really separates the winning organizations.”
Of course, McDermott got questions about the dubious offensive play-calls following Buffalo’s first possession. After the opening kickoff, the Bills went 75 yards on six plays featuring a season-long rush of 42 yards by quarterback Josh Allen and capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver John Brown to his quarterback, off a reverse.
But Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll went from fledgling genius on that first drive to “How could the Browns consider hiring this guy as head coach?” as Buffalo’s offense stalled, settling for four Stephen Hauschka field goals, thanks in part to dubious play-calling.
“We didn’t play well enough in the second half. We scored field goals (and) we needed touchdowns,” McDermott said
In the second half, Daboll inexplicably deserted the ground game as, excluding Allen’s scrambles, after rushing for 140 yards in the first half including the QB’s runs, backs Devin Singletary and Frank Gore combined on a mere nine carries for 32 yards.
McDermott was asked about his role in offensive play-calling.
“Head coaches vary,” he said. “There are offensive head coaches and defensive head coaches. As a head coach, it’s my opinion that you have your hand in all sides of it. The day-to-day and the play-in and play-out calling part of it obviously resides with Brian.
“There are times when I make suggestions, within series, (but) you only have so much time.”
WHAT ABOUT the breakdowns on both sides of the ball in the late-going?
“You look at the things that you have to do in playoff games, you have to be able to do the little things.” McDermott said. “Sometimes the little things become the big things and (in this case) it’s tackling. In key moments of the game we didn’t tackle well and that showed up fundamentally.
“I talk a lot about it so this isn’t anything new. You have to be able to have high level of execution of your fundamentals in key moments of the game and we didn’t. As coaches, we have to go back and look at why, schematically, were we putting the players in that position.”
Particularly galling was the Texans converting a 3rd-and-18 on the game-winning drive.
“We got too soft with underneath coverage, and we had some young players in there that got too deep,” McDermott said. “We played zone on 3rd-and-18, which is probably what we believe in doing, keeping the ball in front of us, but we didn’t react fast enough, and then tackling came into play.
“(Houston running back Duke Johnson) knocked us back, and we didn’t knock him back. We should’ve been on the scene a little quicker. It’s young players in that situation recognizing situational football, taking away the deeper routes that would get the first down, then being able to react quicker underneath.”
Besides the limited use of Singletary and Gore, there was also a question of why wide receiver Cole Beasley, who had a productive second half of the season, was targeted only five times with four catches in Allen’s 46 passing attempts.
“They did some things at times to take him away, but overall as you look again, that’s another area where we could have done a better job,” McDermott admitted.
THEN, OF COURSE, there were the questionable officiating decisions.
A key one was when DeAnre Carter caught the second-half kickoff in the end zone, didn’t take a knee and tossed the football to the referee, who dodged the ball arms outstretched, indicating the play wasn’t dead. Bills rookie safety Jaquan Johnson fell on the loose ball for what was ruled a touchdown.
However, after a conference, it was ruled that Carter “gave himself up” and it was a touchback with Houston retaining possession.
When asked what the league told him about the play, McDermott said, “I wish I could give our fans an explanation, but I don’t want to go there right now.
“I will say we had a chance to go up 20-0 at that point, it got ruled that way at first and then it got changed, so I have to go with what the ruling got changed to. I can tell you I’ve had a conversation with the league office about it, and the explanation they gave me, they supported the (reversed) call on the field, so that’s what we go by.”
Then there was a marginal-looking blindside block by rookie tackle Cody Ford as the Bills moved the ball to the Texans’ 38-yard line in Buffalo’s lone overtime possession.
“I asked about that as well,” McDermott said. “(The league) felt like it was called the right way. They stand by their calls (including a completed Houston pass when the play clock appeared to run out).
“I want to reiterate. We control what we can control, and I want to make it clear for us, for our team, and our fan base, that’s not why we lost the game. I take ownership and responsibility as the head coach. We need to play and coach better. (Officiating) should not come into play.”
He concluded, “I don’t think you ever get over those memories (of a hurtful loss). But, I believe that winners know how to turn that pain into growth. That’s what I’ve done.”
(TOMORROW: Looking ahead to 2020)
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)