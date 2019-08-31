Did you REALLY believe it when Bills general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott incessantly and steadfastly maintained that LeSean McCoy was Buffalo’s incumbent starting running back this coming season?
What did you expect them to say?
The truth?
“Yeah, well he is 31 years old and coming off the worst rushing total (514 yards) and yards per carry (3.2) of his career and his three touchdowns (none receiving) were the lowest of any season in which he played at least 13 games. This year he’s going to cost us $9 million against the salary cap AND we signed Frank Gore as a free agent and drafted a running back in the third round. Oh yeah, there’s also that unrequited domestic mess in Atlanta with his former girlfriend, the legal implications of which have yet to play out…”
If you were anticipating that sort of candor, good luck.
Thus, it was no surprise the Bills waived him in Saturday’s roster cut to 53 players. The only question is whether he refused to take a pay cut before Buffalo axed him.
THERE’S NO guarantee McCoy would have returned to form, but whether Gore, ancient for an RB at 36, Devin Singletary, an elusive but untested draft choice, and inconsistent veteran T.J. Yeldon can generate a viable ground game for the Bills is an open question.
In any case, Buffalo’s rushing attack won’t include fourth-year pro Marcus Murphy, who scored on that 79-yard punt return Thursday night, as he joined McCoy as a waived running back and Senorise Perry, another veteran back, was waived with a quad injury settlement.
Also dropped were wide receivers Duke Williams, the former CFL star who scored twice in preseason, and Ray-Ray McCloud, a sixth-round draft pick in 2018, though both are practice squad candidates. Other waived wideouts were Victor Bolden, David Sills, Nick Easley and Cam Phillips
Buffalo also uncomplicated its logjam on the offensive line with two trades the Bills seem to have won, a move to injured reserve, and three cuts.
A field of 16 was ultimately reduced to 10 on the final roster, when second-year guard Wyatt Teller, a fifth-round draft choice in ‘18, was traded to Cleveland for a 2020 fifth- and sixth-rounder while veteran center Russell Bodine was dealt to New England for a sixth round pick, also next year.
Both Teller and Bodine figured to be cut and to get a pair of draft choices — the Bills also sent their 2021 seventh-rounder to the Browns in the Teller deal — was almost getting something for nothing.
Tackle De’ Ondre Wesley went on injured reserve with a pectoral injury and waived were guard Demetrius Rhaney and tackles Erik Magnuson and Jarron Jones.
Both UB players on the Buffalo roster were waived, No. 3 quarterback Tyree Jackson, a likely practice squad re-signee, and cornerback Cam Lewis.
Also cut were two former Panthers who played under McDermott during his days as defensive coordinator with Carolina, safety Kurt Coleman and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, 10- and 11-year veterans, respectively. However Coleman could return when tight end Jason Croom (quad) goes on injured reserve today.
Also put on injured reserve was rookie fifth-round draft choice Vosean Joseph, a linebacker hurt in Thursday’s win over Minnesota while another first-year linebacker, Tyrel Dodson, was placed on the NFL exempt list as police investigate an alleged domestic incident with his girlfriend.
OTHERS were three tight ends — Keith Towbridge, Nate Becker and Kyle Carter — a trio of cornerbacks — Lafayette Pitts, Denzel Rice and Ryan Lewis — and kicker Chase McLaughlin.
Waived, too, were three defensive ends, veteran Eddie Yarbrough, trying to make the team for a third season, Sam Acho and Jeff Holland, three defensive tackles — L.T. Walton, Kyle Peko and Roderick Young — safety Abraham Wallace and veteran linebacker Deon Lacey.
Running back Christian Wade was waived but because he’s on the roster due to the International Pathway Program, he will automatically go on the practice squad as an 11th member beyond the maximum of 10.
On the roster, besides the two quarterbacks and 10 offensive linemen are four running backs (including fullback Pat DiMarco), four tight ends (pending Croom’s exit for IR), six wide receivers, four each defensive ends and tackles, six linebackers, five cornerbacks, five safeties and three specialists (kicker, punter and long-snapper).
Keep in mind, though, today the roster can change as Buffalo could well pick up cuts by other teams or, in the case of Croom, put a player on injured reserve to bring back a Saturday cut (Coleman).
