OLEAN — For the past 15 years, Olean City School District board member, Mike Martello, has served in positions that included president and as a member of its finance committee.
At the board’s last meeting, Martello announced he planned to step down from the post due to a busy agenda with his position as vice president of administration for Jamestown Community College in Jamestown.
While providing information on the search for an interim board member to fill the remainder of Martello’s seat, district Superintendent Rick Moore offered comments on Martello and his dedication to the board during his years of service from July of 2004 to September of 2019.
“We’re going to miss him, he has a good financial mind,” Moore said of Martello. “But professionally, he’s gotten so darned busy” at JCC and no longer had time to dedicate to the board.
Martello, who couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, also served as the board’s vice president and as a member of the district’s Audit Committee. He was credited with helping keep the district afloat during tough financial times four years ago.
Moore said a goal of the district would be to appoint an individual to the seat in November.
“Whoever fills in, will be up for a vote in May,” he continued. “That seat (previously held by Martello) will last until June 30.”
School board seats are five-year terms and the questionnaire asks candidates why they are interested in serving on the board; if they have time to attend monthly meetings, as well as monthly committee meetings; what skills they could bring to the table to strengthen the board; and if they would be interested in running for a five-year seat in the May 19 election.
Moore said any district resident is welcome to apply for the seat by applying at the website www.oleanschools.org which includes legal requirements to be eligible to serve on the board. The short questionnaire must be submitted to the district clerk no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 30.
“We’ll review those and probably appoint somebody that we feel” is appropriate for the position, Moore remarked. “Definitely a financial person (in the seat) would be awesome.”
Other board members are Frank Steffen Jr., president; Mary Hirsch-Schena, vice president; John Bartimole, Andrew Caya, Janine Fodor, Paul Hessney, Ira Katzenstein and James Padlo.
