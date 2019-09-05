OLEAN — Olivia Marshall and Alexis Trietley won two events each to lead the Olean girls swimming and diving team past Chautauqua Lake on Thursday.

The Huskies won the meet, 115-67. Marshall won the 200 freestyle (2:23.13) and the 500 freestyle (6:12.11). Trietley took the 200 individual medley (2:16.17) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.76).

Other event winners for Olean included Megan Jackson (50 freestyle), Makenna O’Connell (diving), Stannen Stein (100 butterfly) and Alexa Steighner (100 breaststroke).

SWIMMING Southwestern 139, Salamanca 44

SALAMANCA — Southwestern was powered by Grace Wood and Natalie Fosberg, each setting new pool records. Wood finished the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:32.49, while Fosberg had a time of 1:02.29 in the 100 backstroke.

“It was the first meet for both teams.” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “Southwestern is a great team with tremendous depth. We are definitely in the rebuilding phase and we are thrilled to have 19 girls and find our way to becoming competitive again.

“(We have) a few veteran leaders, but the majority of the team is seventh, eighth, ninth graders. So we are excited to think about where we might be in a few years with some dedication and hard work.”

Salamanca’s Jordan Ray, Kaihalla George and Jayla Rasha qualified for Class C Sectionals.

TENNIS Olean 3, Frewsburg 2

OLEAN — Elyse Graham and Caroline DeRose earned singles victories in straight sets for Olean (2-0) on Thursday. The Huskies claimed the deciding third point following a Brookelinn Garey and Olivia Bean doubles win in straight sets.

Falconer 5, Salamanca 0

FALCONER — Macy Youngberg and Nicole Youngberg won the top two singles spots in straight sets to lead Falconer (2-0). Salamanca fell to 0-2.

Olean 3, Jamestown 2

JAMESTOWN — Caroline DeRose and Elyse Graham picked up singles wins in straight sets for Olean, and the doubles team of Collette Trudeau & Olivia Bean picked up a deciding third point in a doubles win for the Huskies on Tuesday.

SWIMMING AT OLEAN Olean 115, Chautauqua Lake 67

200 medley relay

: Olean (Trietley, Gehm, Jackson, Thomas) 2:03.72

200 freestyle

: Marshall (O) 2:23.13

200 IM

: Trietley (O) 2:16.17

50 freestyle

: Jackson (O) :26.57

Diving

: O’Connell (O) 222.25

100 butterfly

: Stein (O) 1:14.54

100 freestyle

: Brown (CL) 1:03.09

500 freestyle

: Marshall (O) 6:12.11

200 freestyle relay

: Olean (Thomas, Slavinski, Herman, Jackson) 1:52.40

100 backstroke

: Trietley (O) 1:02.76

100 breaststroke

: Steighner (O) 1:24.63

400 freestyle relay

: Chautauqua Lake (Duffee, Buxton, Ernewein, Morrison) 5:25.18

AT SALAMANCA Southwestern 139, Salamanca 44

200 medley relay

: Southwestern (Kreinheder, Shedd, Fosberg, Wood) 2:01.58

200 freestyle

: Wood (SW) 2:01.59

200 IM

: Shedd (SW) 2:31.97

50 freestyle

: Fosberg (SW) 25.51

Diving

: Swann (SW) 163.80

100 butterfly

: Faulk (SW) 1:17.10

100 freestyle

: Grijalva (SW)1:02.11

500 freestyle

: Wood (SW) 5:32.49

200 freestyle relay

: Southwestern (Grijalva, Jones, Kreinheder, I Grijalva) 1:53.45

100 backstroke

: Fosberg (SW) 1:02.29

100 breaststroke

: Shedd (SW) 1:17.88

400 freestyle relay

: Southwestern (Fosberg, Fosberg, T. Shedd, Wood) 4:10.80

TENNIS AT OLEAN Olean 3, Frewsburg 2

Singles

: Sposato (F) 4-6, 6-2, 7-2 Windus; DeRose (O) 6-4, 6-2 Sanfilippo; Graham (O) 6-1, 6-3 Burkett

Doubles

: Garey/Bean (O) 7-5, 6-0 Adams/Carlson; Ruhlman/Colburn (F) 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 Knight/Trudeau

AT FALCONER Falconer 5, Salamanca 0

Singles

: M. Youngberg (F) 6-4, 6-2 Kettle; N. Youngberg (F) 6-0, 6-1 Collins; Allen (F) 6-1, 6-0 Lightner

Doubles

: Barber/Pierce (F) 6-1, 6-3 Klusek/Bosley; Kanicki/Fiasco (F) 6-1, 6-0 Steckman/Wiles

AT JAMESTOWN Olean 3, Jamestown 2

Singles

: Eklum (J) 6-0, 6-1 Windus; DeRose (O) 6-2, 6-3 Schobey; Graham (O) 6-3, 6-0 Smith

Doubles: Huntington/Glatt (J) 6-4, 7-5 Garey/Knight; Trudeau/Bean (O) 7-5, 6-4 Monaghan/Brown

 

