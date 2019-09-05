OLEAN — Olivia Marshall and Alexis Trietley won two events each to lead the Olean girls swimming and diving team past Chautauqua Lake on Thursday.
The Huskies won the meet, 115-67. Marshall won the 200 freestyle (2:23.13) and the 500 freestyle (6:12.11). Trietley took the 200 individual medley (2:16.17) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.76).
Other event winners for Olean included Megan Jackson (50 freestyle), Makenna O’Connell (diving), Stannen Stein (100 butterfly) and Alexa Steighner (100 breaststroke).
SWIMMING Southwestern 139, Salamanca 44
SALAMANCA — Southwestern was powered by Grace Wood and Natalie Fosberg, each setting new pool records. Wood finished the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:32.49, while Fosberg had a time of 1:02.29 in the 100 backstroke.
“It was the first meet for both teams.” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “Southwestern is a great team with tremendous depth. We are definitely in the rebuilding phase and we are thrilled to have 19 girls and find our way to becoming competitive again.
“(We have) a few veteran leaders, but the majority of the team is seventh, eighth, ninth graders. So we are excited to think about where we might be in a few years with some dedication and hard work.”
Salamanca’s Jordan Ray, Kaihalla George and Jayla Rasha qualified for Class C Sectionals.
TENNIS Olean 3, Frewsburg 2
OLEAN — Elyse Graham and Caroline DeRose earned singles victories in straight sets for Olean (2-0) on Thursday. The Huskies claimed the deciding third point following a Brookelinn Garey and Olivia Bean doubles win in straight sets.
Falconer 5, Salamanca 0
FALCONER — Macy Youngberg and Nicole Youngberg won the top two singles spots in straight sets to lead Falconer (2-0). Salamanca fell to 0-2.
Olean 3, Jamestown 2
JAMESTOWN — Caroline DeRose and Elyse Graham picked up singles wins in straight sets for Olean, and the doubles team of Collette Trudeau & Olivia Bean picked up a deciding third point in a doubles win for the Huskies on Tuesday.
SWIMMING AT OLEAN Olean 115, Chautauqua Lake 67
200 medley relay
: Olean (Trietley, Gehm, Jackson, Thomas) 2:03.72
200 freestyle
: Marshall (O) 2:23.13
200 IM
: Trietley (O) 2:16.17
50 freestyle
: Jackson (O) :26.57
Diving
: O’Connell (O) 222.25
100 butterfly
: Stein (O) 1:14.54
100 freestyle
: Brown (CL) 1:03.09
500 freestyle
: Marshall (O) 6:12.11
200 freestyle relay
: Olean (Thomas, Slavinski, Herman, Jackson) 1:52.40
100 backstroke
: Trietley (O) 1:02.76
100 breaststroke
: Steighner (O) 1:24.63
400 freestyle relay
: Chautauqua Lake (Duffee, Buxton, Ernewein, Morrison) 5:25.18
AT SALAMANCA Southwestern 139, Salamanca 44
200 medley relay
: Southwestern (Kreinheder, Shedd, Fosberg, Wood) 2:01.58
200 freestyle
: Wood (SW) 2:01.59
200 IM
: Shedd (SW) 2:31.97
50 freestyle
: Fosberg (SW) 25.51
Diving
: Swann (SW) 163.80
100 butterfly
: Faulk (SW) 1:17.10
100 freestyle
: Grijalva (SW)1:02.11
500 freestyle
: Wood (SW) 5:32.49
200 freestyle relay
: Southwestern (Grijalva, Jones, Kreinheder, I Grijalva) 1:53.45
100 backstroke
: Fosberg (SW) 1:02.29
100 breaststroke
: Shedd (SW) 1:17.88
400 freestyle relay
: Southwestern (Fosberg, Fosberg, T. Shedd, Wood) 4:10.80
TENNIS AT OLEAN Olean 3, Frewsburg 2
Singles
: Sposato (F) 4-6, 6-2, 7-2 Windus; DeRose (O) 6-4, 6-2 Sanfilippo; Graham (O) 6-1, 6-3 Burkett
Doubles
: Garey/Bean (O) 7-5, 6-0 Adams/Carlson; Ruhlman/Colburn (F) 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 Knight/Trudeau
AT FALCONER Falconer 5, Salamanca 0
Singles
: M. Youngberg (F) 6-4, 6-2 Kettle; N. Youngberg (F) 6-0, 6-1 Collins; Allen (F) 6-1, 6-0 Lightner
Doubles
: Barber/Pierce (F) 6-1, 6-3 Klusek/Bosley; Kanicki/Fiasco (F) 6-1, 6-0 Steckman/Wiles
AT JAMESTOWN Olean 3, Jamestown 2
Singles
: Eklum (J) 6-0, 6-1 Windus; DeRose (O) 6-2, 6-3 Schobey; Graham (O) 6-3, 6-0 Smith
Doubles: Huntington/Glatt (J) 6-4, 7-5 Garey/Knight; Trudeau/Bean (O) 7-5, 6-4 Monaghan/Brown