Market Class Animal Auction highlights Cattaraugus County Fair today

LITTLE VALLEY — All eyes will be on the Market Class Animal Auction rings at the Cattaraugus County Fair this afternoon.
Last year, 190 animals and poultry auctioned for 135 4-H members who raised them brought in more than $170,000, according to Eric Clayson, Livestock Committee chairman.
Abigail Luzier, 4-H educator, said 204 animals and poultry from 150 4-H members will be on the auction block today starting at 1 p.m.
The kids have worked hard and it shows, Clayson said Friday afternoon. The animals to be auctioned include: 92 hogs, 17 goats, 27 lambs, 16 beef steers, 12 dairy steers, 31 pairs of chickens, 15 turkeys and 10 pigs.
The grand champion beef steer owned by Jake Carter of Allegany is among those animals being auctioned.
Jake is an 11-year-old sixth grade student at Allegany-Limestone Central School. He raised the 15-month-old grand champion from a 500-pound calf to a 1,200-pound market steer.
Jake and his father, Dan Carter of Carter Show Cattle and Carter Auctions, picked out the calf last October at the Harrisburg Farm Show in Pennsylvania. “I liked how it squared up and how the hair stood up,” Jake said. The calf originally hailed from Nebraska
Besides feeding, watering and cleaning the steer called Oreo, Jake had to walk it every day to train it for the fair. That training paid off. Bidders pay more for the grand champion of any category.
Jake also took a first place in showmanship in his second year of showing at the fair. Last year he had the reserve grand champion.
Jake also exhibited a goat, pig and two ducks, bringing home two ribbons each for the pig and goat. The dairy feeder calf he showed took 6th place out of 12.
Dan Carter said he’s been exhibiting livestock — one way or another — ever since he was 8-years-old. His three children have exhibited livestock at the County Fair — and so have many of their friends.
He helps kids who haven’t had an opportunity to grow up on a farm to realize a dream of caring for, training and exhibiting an animal. “It’s worth a million bucks to see them smile in the ring when they win a ribbon,” Carter said.
Today’s entertainment is the Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally at the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. A pit party for those with paid admission starts at noon.
Tonight, the Big Rig Truck Pull will start at 6:30.
Sunday’s Championship Demolition Derby starts at 6 o’clock.