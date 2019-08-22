For the second time in three years, the Section 6 Football Federation is scrambling to find opponents to fill out its Class D teams’ schedules.
Maple Grove coach Justin Hanft confirmed to The (Jamestown) Post-Journal on Wednesday night that his team would switch to eight-man football after three days of practice and just over two weeks before New York’s opening weekend of games. Hanft cited low numbers, with only 19 players on the roster, in making the move.
Maple Grove leaves Section 6’s Class D division and will instead play Frewsburg, the only other Section 6 school to make the switch to the eight-man game, and Section 5 teams this year. Its exit from 11-man football creates vacancies in the schedule for five Class D schools, including four from the Big 30 area: Cattaraugus-Little Valley (Week 3), Randolph (Week 4), Franklinville/Ellicottville (Week 5) and Salamanca (Week 6), along with defending state champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama (Week 1).
In an email to media representatives, Section 6 Football Chairman Ken Stoldt confirmed Maple Grove’s switch to Section 5’s eight-man league.
“I have been working all morning with Section 5 to find replacement games for our D schools that will now have a bye,” Stoldt said in the email. “I hope to have games for all in the next day or so.”
The section was put in a similar situation in 2017, when it granted an emergency merger for Randolph and Frewsburg after the latter reported numbers too low to field its own team. In that case, several area teams scheduled opponents from Section 5, Section 4 and Pennsylvania to fill those bye weeks.
Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said he’d been in contact Thursday with Section 6 about a replacement game and mentioned Clyde-Savannah as a potential opponent for the Warriors at an unsettled location.
“We’re currently working with the section on connecting us with a potential opponent,” Bartoszek said. “Section 5 has had similar issues and has open weeks amongst their D schools.”
Cattaraugus-Little Valley coach Tim Miller said his Timberwolves could play Perry in Week 3. The longest-tenured coach in the Big 30, Miller expressed disappointment in losing Maple Grove from his team’s league, but hopes eight-man football helps the game survive at small schools.
“I’m sad to see (Maple Grove) drop but completely understand their need to do what’s best to preserve their program,” Miller said. “The numbers game is the toughest thing about maintaining a small-school football program. Eight-man football provides a positive alternative to losing a program. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more D programs moving in that direction over the next several years.”