MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident shut down Route 16 in Machias for about an hour Monday afternoon, but few details were available by press time.
Emergency scanner reports indicated a two-car, head-on collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., and that at least one person was sent to a hospital.
The accident closed a one-mile stretch of Route 16 from Route 242 to Gulf Hill Road, according to an alert from the New York State Department of Transportation. While the alert said the closure could last for four hours, the road was reopened just an hour later at 4:30 p.m.
New York State Police, which have a barracks location just about a mile away from the crash site, did not immediately return a request for more information.