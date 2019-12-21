OLEAN — Area residents are reminded to light luminary bags or lanterns from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight in honor of the annual luminary fundraiser to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter at 107 S. Barry St. in Olean.
During the evening, luminaries will be lit near Genesis House and in Lincoln Park in honor of the event. A donation of $10 for a luminary kit, or lantern lit by a battery-operated light, have been available for purchase at Genesis House.
The event, observed around the nation, shows support for the hardships faced by the homeless during this longest and often coldest night of the year.