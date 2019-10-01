ORCHARD PARK — Granted, if the Bills’ coaches and management had been given the option of taking a 3-1 start, or playing the first four games to see what they could do, it’s a virtual lock they’d have chosen the former.
So here’s Buffalo, having won three of its first four games, a strong second in the AFC East and, if the playoffs started today, would be the conference’s No. 1 Wild Card by a full game.
So what’s to complain about?
After all, the Bills’ only loss was Sunday’s ugly 16-10 defeat by the AFC East-leading Patriots, one of the conference’s two unbeatens.
But that stumble at New Era Field when New England and quarterback Tom Brady were almost begging to be taken down instead became a galling, wasted opportunity and revealed or reiterated very real reasons for concern.
AND THAT’S the pachyderm in the parlor for Buffalo … Josh Allen.
The Bills invested mightily in the former Wyoming quarterback, trading two second-round picks to Tampa Bay to move up from 12th to seventh in the first round of the 2018 draft.
And, to date, he’s been an enigma.
Sunday marked his 16th game – 15 of them starts – and he produced, by far, his worst performance as a pro.
Allen went 13-of-28 passing for 153 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions while being sacked four times. He also fumbled but was bailed out when lineman Cody Ford recovered.
Over, in effect, what has been one full season, Allen is completing 55 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and 37 sacks. His passer rating is a substandard 68.4 and the accuracy issues he struggled with in college remain, other than the first three games this season.
Is he entitled to a bad game?
Absolutely.
But Sunday’s disaster proved, yet again, that the persistent message of the importance of protecting the football has eluded him.
Let’s not forget, Allen (two picks and a pair of fumbles) turned the ball over four times in the first half of the season opener against the Jets before rallying the Bills to a 17-16 win late in the fourth quarter.
And a week ago he threw a horrendously ill-considered interception against the Bengals that required another fourth-quarter comeback to snatch a victory.
After Sunday’s loss, coach Sean McDermott, who hardly distinguished himself with two failed challenges (he’s 1-for-12, overruled on the last 11 straight) and four wasted timeouts, was pointed about Allen’s disastrous game.
“He didn’t take what the defense was giving him,” McDermott said, adding of Allen’s giveaways, “it’s absolutely something we have to harp on. He’s a young quarterback and sometimes they have to learn those hard lessons?”
But when?
One of his problems is holding the ball too long, looking for the big play before running for his life.
After he was hurt Sunday on the second play of the fourth quarter (more on that in a moment), Allen was replaced by veteran Matt Barkley for the rest of the game. And that evoked an interesting observation from Pats All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the former Bill.
“He threw the ball a little quicker … made his mind up quickly,” he said of Barkley, “so we had to adjust.”
That’s probably a product of experience, but the lesson is apt.
OF COURSE, Allen’s advocates point to his rushing success as helping offset any passing struggles.
Indeed, in 120 carries over 16 games, he’s averaging nearly 6½ yards per attempt and almost 50 yards per game.
But the risk for NFL quarterbacks on the move is high … and that was proven against the Pats.
Allen was hurt when hit, helmet-to-helmet, by New England cornerback Jonathan Jones, after he took off on 3rd-and-8 from the Patriots’ 45-yard line.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pound, 23-year-old stayed down for two minutes before getting to his feet and heading for the locker room to enter concussion protocol.
Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but that penalty was offset because the Bills were called for holding on the same play.
However, the team’s coaches, players and most fans were enraged that Jones wasn’t ejected. The NFL maintained, though, that the hit, while brutal, didn’t raise to the level of ejection as Jones was turning away as the hit was made.
To be sure, slow-motion replays indicated that he didn’t lead with his helmet – though it hit Allen’s – and was seemingly trying to veer off, though opinions vary on what the video showed.
That didn’t placate McDermott who maintained, “There’s no room in football for that … it’s a shame to see any player go down with a hit like that.”
But that was also in his post-game press conference and it’s not certain whether he saw a replay.
What’s certain is that the risk of a quarterback running is high, though nobody would criticize Allen for taking off trying for a first down late in a one possession game for the division lead.
But when Allen returns, the Bills coaches would do well to be circumspect about any designed runs they install for him. The risk is high enough on desperation scrambles.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)