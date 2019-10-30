LIMESTONE — After years of serving the community as a law enforcement officer, Robert Rinfrette has decided to run for the supervisor’s seat in the town of Carrollton.
Rinfrette, a lifetime resident of the town, said he decided to run for office on the Republican Party ticket after he was approached by Republican Caucus members earlier this year.
“They asked me to run for the seat ... they started this,” he said of his decision to run.
The seat has two years remaining on it after former town supervisor Jim Stoddard stepped down in June for personal reasons. Ralph Bottone, who served as interim supervisor, is running as an incumbent for a council seat in the election.
David Frederick, who is running on the Democratic Party ticket for the supervisor’s seat, did not answer messages seeking comments on his campaign. Frederick last served as town supervisor in 2012 before being defeated by former town supervisor, Bruce Hudson.
“I started in 1976 in law enforcement” with the former town of Carrollton police department, Rinfrette said of his longtime public service. “In my next step in my career, I’ll try to do something to help the town.
“I’ll just try to do the right thing, there’s no money to work with but you have to try to do what you can do under the circumstances,” Rinfrette said of the town’s funds.
As for his connection to the community, Rinfrette said his parents bought a house in the town in 1961 when he was just 5 years old.
“I went all through school down here in Limestone, K through 12,” he recalled.
His law enforcement career began 43 years ago when he joined the police department in his community. Several years later, Rinfrette joined the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a deputy and ran the K-9 unit. Through the years, he helped with a variety of crime scenes and drug sweeps in both New York state and Pennsylvania.
In addition to serving as a regular K-9 trainer, he is also a certified official with the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association in Texas. His K-9 unit work over the years have included bomb searches for a visit by former President Bill Clinton, as well as at Alfred University, the University at Buffalo, St. Bonaventure University and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa. In addition, Rinfrette has helped the McKean County, Pa., Sheriff’s Department. He continues to work with his K-9 unit on an on-call basis.
One of the more notable incidents of Rinfrette’s career occurred when he went to New York City with a search dog for a week to help with the recovery of victims following the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001 in New York City.
On a final note, Rinfrette said he has the support of his family with the campaign and hopes, if elected, to make a difference in his community.