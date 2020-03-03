The third group of six players named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic has been released. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities, and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Ellicottville’s Niklas Logel, Portville’s Roland Thompson III and Frewsburg’s Peyton Hayes.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Elk County Catholic’s Stephen Bobby and Anthony Gerg and St. Marys Jake Walter.
Today’s six selections make 18 players named to the Classic, nine to each roster that eventually will number 40-plus players come game day.
LOGEL was a 6-foot-4, 205-pound two-way end who was named Section 6 Class D Co-Defensive Player of the Year, was also a Big 30 All-Star on defense, a first-team league all-star on offense and a Trench Trophy nominee.
He will attend Baldwin Wallace University and play football.
His favorite football memory was “beating the state champs, Clymer-Sherman-Panama, at home.”
Thompson was a 6-foot, 177-pound fullback/linebacker who was also a Big 30 All-Star on defense, a Section 6 Class D defensive all-star and two-time winner of Portville’s Hoppy Caya Defensive MVP. He also logged sixth- and third-place finishes in the Section 6 Class C wrestling tournament in 2017 and ‘18.
His best football memory was “beating Akron in my first home playoff game.”
Hayes was a 6-2, 190-pound fullback/linebacker who was a two-time Section 6 Class C defensive all-star.
He has yet to choose a college but will major in business.
His favorite memory playing football was “my first tackle against Portville.”
BOBBY was a 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back/safety who was a 3-year letterman in football and 4-year letter winner in track & field, twice qualifying for states as part of the 4x100 relay team.
He will attend Ave Maria University (Naples, Fla.) play football and major in nursing.
His favorite football moment was “watching my brother score a touchdown against Port Allegany and looking into the stands and seeing his family cheering him on.”
Gerg was a 5-10, 140-pound offensive lineman/nose tackle who lettered twice in football, received ECC’s Bill Gapinski Award for football excellence and earned the Twelfth Man of the Year Award.
A member of the National Honor Society he will also attend Ave Maria University, major in physics, and be a student manager on the football team.
Walter was a 6-foot, 270-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who will pursue a career in woodworking or criminal justice.
His favorite football memory was “having the fans storm the field after our losing streak was broken.”