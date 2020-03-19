OLEAN — A recent dinner hosted by the Olean Rotary Club at the Bartlett Country Club recognized the contributions of local service clubs to the betterment of lives in the community and the world at large.
Organizations honored with the Rotary’s annual “Service Above Self” award were the Enchanted Mountains Exchange Club, the Lion’s Club and the Zonta Club. In addition, the club’s highest award was presented to longtime Rotarian George T. W. Hendrix Jr.
Representatives from all four clubs spoke in turn about their club’s mission, and how it applies locally and internationally.
In addition to club members, others in attendance included city officials and members of the Young Professionals and Toastmasters Clubs. The evening was emceed by Rotarian Eric Garvin who said, “As business professionals and community leaders, we use our respective clubs as a way to serve and give back to the communities in which we live and raise our families.”
Garvin noted that this was the first time that all clubs had joined together to recognize their common purpose. Others who gave presentations at the event included Dennis Casey, who spoke on behalf of the Rotary; longtime Lions Club member Chuck Talbot; Cora Martin, representing the Exchange Club; and Ann Marie Wright of Zonta International.
During the evening, the Rotary presented Hendrix his second “Paul Harris Award.”
In addition, club members donated $1,000 to the Rotary International Foundation as a way to mark the award. Part of the money returns to the district in the form of grants to local clubs, Olean included.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello also presented Hendrix with a certificate of appreciation from the city in recognition of his years of service to Olean as a whole.
The evening concluded with Rotary co-presidents Risa Michienzi and Sandra Sleggs presenting the three other service clubs with a check for $100 to use for further endeavors in service.