LITTLE VALLEY — With the New York Democratic Presidential Primary on June 23 likely canceled, there is a much shorter list of potential primary voters in Cattaraugus County.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the primary this week and endorsed former Vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.
That leaves a smattering of local primary races — Republican and Democratic — as well as several Democratic Party races for county committeeman in Salamanca.
In the city of Olean, Republicans Mark K. Fay and Lawrence A. Bennion Jr. both filed nominating petitions to run against Democratic Alderman Linda Witte for a two-year term.
Salamanca Republicans Ronald S. Ball and David L. George-Shongo are vying for GOP mayoral nomination for a two-year term.
In Salamanca’s Ward 5, Alderman Janet Koch is being challenged in a Democratic primary by Kenneth D. Nary for a two-year term.
The Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee primary races in the city of Salamanca include:
• Ward 1, Cattaraugus County Committee — two-year term, vote for four: Diane Talbot, Jeffery L. Sherwood, Kathleen M. Sarver, Robert J. Kennedy, Lane Hoag, Joel Talbot and Kristopher Gimbrone.
• Ward 4, Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee — two-year term, vote for three: Paul L. Myers, Lance Hoag, Sandra L. Magiera, Patricia Scanlon, Ronald Wogick and Ann M. O’Brien.
• Ward 5, Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee — two-year term, vote for three: Kenneth D. Neary, Gerald R. Shinners II, Kevin Hill, Nell Fellows, Janet Koch and Julie Hammacher.
Town of Ashford
• Councilman, one-year term: Republicans James P. Boberg and Charles E. Davis.
Town of Freedom
• Town justice, four-year term: Democrats Kara A. Brunner and Jennifer Lynn Daugherty.
Town of Little Valley
• Town justice, four-year term: Republicans Christine M. Wrona and Vance E. Hess III.