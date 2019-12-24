During the busy holiday season, some in the community may take a moment to step back and reflect upon the reason for the holy season by visiting churches to receive a pastoral message.
The Times Herald contacted several local pastors for their thoughts on Christmas, as well as the message they hope to deliver to their congregations and community this week. Here are their messages for the Christmas season.
Rev. Kim Rossi, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Olean: “I have heard the Road to Bethlehem called the Road to Peace. Whether you believe in the Christmas Story of a tiny babe being born to a virgin and placed in a manger, with singing angels, shepherd visitors, and wise men, Magi, from the East bringing gifts – whether it happened exactly that way or not, we can believe that this story was given to for the message,” Rossi said. “We can believe that the world could use some peace. We can believe in a story of unconditional love and that love is stronger than hate. We can believe that in this story, the lowly shepherds, the outcasts of society, were as important as the Magi, who had the resources to travel many miles and bring expensive gifts. We can believe that all humankind and all of creation are important to God, and that we are to love our neighbors as ourselves. We can believe that love is stronger than hate and that the world could use some peace.”
Rev. James Vacco, St. Bonaventure Parish, Allegany: “Many reflections on Christmas begin with the overall thought of it’s meaning. But, Christmas isn’t a thought looking for an analysis and thus an interpretation for its meaning. Christmas is an experience, centered not in an analysis but in an encounter. Christmas was first conceived as an encounter to both Mary and Joseph when they were told by the angel of the miraculous conception and destiny of the child. Christmas became then a journey, at least according to the Gospel according to Luke, of two people looking for accommodation, for refuge. Christmas then became an experience of labor pains and birthing. Then the experience of two people brought a cosmos into this unique encounter: The angels giving glory to God, the lowly shepherds given a proclamation, the elite wisemen following a celestial phenomenon,” Vacco said. “Many forces, heavenly and earthly, were brought together at Bethlehem. For what reason: To behold the grand, yet humble graciousness of the God. This graciousness has a face and a voice. This graciousness gave us a living example of what the experience of love can be and must be. It was an encounter of the graciousness of God in Christ that brought together the poor and the rich, the learned and the unlearned, cosmic principalities and human fragility with a center. It was this experience of God in Jesus that makes the various factions realize that to encounter God it is necessary to encounter each other. And this happened at Bethlehem and must continue to happen now if all things in heaven and on earth are to arrive at their eternal destiny,” he said. “If we put together the experience with a specific encounter, what we’ll find is that the necessity for Christmas begins with God’s journey to us in Jesus, and then our journey to God continues through our encounter with Jesus .’’
Rev. Adam Stein, Creekside Chapel, Allegany: “On the very first Christmas, when Jesus was born, he was born in an innkeeper’s barn and placed in a manger because there was no room for them inside; no one in Bethlehem had made proper preparations for the newborn king’s arrival. One of the most important parts of Christmas for me is the reminder to make room for Jesus to come in.” Stein said. “Each year I ask myself, ‘Have I arranged my life and my schedule and my thoughts and my heart so that there is room for Jesus to come in and be my king, or have I become so busy and preoccupied with me that I’m actually, even if it is unintentionally or unknowingly, turning him away?’ Christmas is about reliving the anticipation of the arrival of Jesus, our rescuer and redeemer, and remembering to do what the old song says: ‘let earth receive her king, let every heart prepare him room and heaven and nature — that’s us — sing!’”
Rev. F. Patrick Melfi, Regional Pastor, Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John’s Parish, Olean:
“The world we live in today differs from the world of Jesus. But the challenges of the heart, the struggles to understand, to forgive and to let go of suspicion still exists. In his book, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring,’ Tolkien writes: ‘The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places, but there is still much that is fair, and though in all the lands love now mingles with grief, it grows perhaps the greater.’
“What distinguished Jesus from others, what made people respond when he said ‘follow me,’ was his compassion, his seemingly limitless ability to forgive, to understand and to accompany people on the road of life,” Melfi said. “Every word and choice he made revealed the truth that only love wins. That Jesus was born helpless in a manger, dependant on others for survival, reminds us of how we are to live: responding in love to the needs of others.”