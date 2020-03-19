Among the growing list of changes and cancellations for businesses, schools, churches and organizations in the area are the funeral homes, which have also adjusted the way they operate in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest word from funeral businesses that include Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home and Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home is that funerals and viewings can still take place, but must adhere to a 50-person limit.
Dennis Casey of Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home said a webinar from the New York State Funeral Directors Association stated that during visitations and viewings, there are to be no more than 50 people in a room.
“That’s mandated by the governor, like everybody else,” Casey said. “But the federal government is recommending 10.”
He said locally, the Rev. F. Patrick Melfi, Regional Pastor, Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John’s Parish in Olean, has also issued a directive from the Diocese of Buffalo’s current position on Catholic funeral Masses. That directive asks that the Mass be limited to immediate family members.
“I certainly understand the added burden this places on you and your staff and the sadness this will add to the families,” Melfi said in his statement to funeral directors. “Please know of my prayers and support as you continue in your ministry to our community.”
Brad Spink of Letro-McIntosh-Spink provided an additional update issued Wednesday by the Bureau of Funeral Directing for the New York State Health Department.
“Basically the guidance that they’re limiting it to states that (attendance) can be 50 percent of the capacity of the funeral home, or 50 people, whichever is less,” Spink said of the update.
Spink, who also serves as a coroner in the county, said the universal rules of precaution with gloves and masks around the deceased continue to remain the same with his staff.
“Funeral homes have been using universal precautions back when AIDS came into play and even before that,” he explained. “All funeral homes take the appropriate precautions — you treat every case as though it has this virus, you treat every case as though it has AIDS.”
Spink noted that families have been cooperative with the new visitor limitations that have been enacted because of the crisis.
“They really have been (cooperative), they’re as much concerned as we are,” Spink said of the families of the deceased.
“For services that have the immediate family only, or the possibility of a direct burial or direct cremation with a memorial service that will leave time, those are all things that could come into play.”