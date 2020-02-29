It was reminiscent of the last time the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, with so much on the line, lost in this building.
Just like in 2016, when the Bonnies, very much alive for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, fell to last-place La Salle in mid-February, the current squad was too listless for too long against a more inspired opponent.
Just like four years ago, when that team pulled to within a possession in the final minute, these Bonnies rallied over the final 10 minutes, giving themselves a chance to rectify this wrong down the stretch.
The result, though, was much the same: A deflating, costly loss on Olney Avenue in Philadelphia.
Trailing by 19 midway through the second half, Bona managed to cut that deficit to four with 1:59 remaining. Ultimately, though, a lethargic first 30 minutes was too much to overcome, as it fell to the 12th-place Explorers, 73-65, before a crowd of 2,374 on Saturday inside Tom Gola Arena.
FOR THE second-straight outing, Bona (18-11, 10-6) lost a game it was supposed to win. For the second night in a row, its performance was characterized not by its resilience in the final seconds, but by all the miscues and mental errors leading up to that point.
And now, its chances of earning a double-bye in the upcoming Atlantic 10 Tournament are very much in doubt.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s team, after opening the week with a two-game lead for the No. 4 spot, sits tied with Duquesne for fourth and a half-game ahead of Saint Louis for the final double bye. Suddenly, it may now have to win its final two games -- at home with Saint Joseph’s and at the Billikens -- to secure that spot.
And it put itself in that position by not being able to take care of a La Salle team whose best player, just one day earlier, left the program.
“La Salle played harder than we did, especially in the first half,” Schmidt acknowledged. “We had no energy in the first half. The last eight minutes of the second half, we started playing with some energy; but give them credit, they came out and did what they needed to do.
“We were sluggish, we weren’t passing the ball, we weren’t cutting, we couldn’t keep the ball in front of us. We (eventually) got some stuff and cut it to (four), but we just put ourselves in a hole early by lack of effort.”
THE BONNIES committed nine turnovers and surrendered six 3-pointers in falling behind by eight (36-28) at the break. And instead of cutting into that lead after halftime, they only became more out of sorts.
Schmidt’s team scored just four points over the first nine minutes of the second half. Their stagnance and turnovers led to a handful of easy opportunities for the Explorers, who built up a stunning 51-32 advantage on a pair of Ayinde Hikim free throws with 10:53 remaining.
That’s when Bona made its move.
Behind guards Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch, the Bonnies embarked on a furious 26-11 run over the next eight minutes to pull to within 62-58 with 1:59 remaining. Welch scored all nine of his points in that stretch, on a pair of 3s and old-fashioned three-point play, while Lofton had a trey and a three-point play of his own. Osun Osunniyi added a pair of dunks in that stretch.
But that’s as close as the Bonnies would get.
The setback gave Bona back-to-back losses in February for the first time since 2015. It’s also the first time that a lineup consisting of Lofton, Welch and Osunniyi dropped consecutive contests since mid-January of last season.
“We were taking some bad shots, forced shots,” Schmidt assessed of his team’s first 30 minutes. “We got caught up in, ‘I’ve got to get that next shot’ instead of making that extra pass.”
He added: “We tried to space it out at the end (Bona used a four-guard lineup over the final 10 minutes), but we were just stagnant, we had no energy. You can’t win at this level if you don’t play with energy and with effort. For the last eight minutes, we played, but we got desperate … we got desperate.”
LOFTON finished with 17 points and six assists while Osunniyi had 11 points. Jaren English had a solid outing with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting and a Division I-high nine rebounds. But that wasn’t enough to offset another sloppy overall performance.
The Bonnies got next to nothing from their bench. They were the less aggressive team as La Salle (14-14, 5-11) went 23-of-31 at the line compared to a 7-of-12 effort for Bona. Their youth, as evidenced by the struggles of Alejandro Vasquez and Justin Winston, was once again, at times, a detriment.
And just when it seemed as if Schmidt’s team had turned another corner, winning its first four games of the month and five-straight overall heading into Davidson, it’s now lost three of four, and at the most critical point in the year.
“The team that plays on their heels is going to be in trouble,” he said. “The team that plays downhill (is in a better position), and they played more downhill than we did, especially in the first half.”
Of the precarious spot Bona now finds itself in, Schmidt added: “Two more to go. We’ve got to get home and we’ve got to do a good job at home against Saint Joseph’s, get back to the way we’re capable of playing. The season is far from over, but we’ve got to get a win on Wednesday.”