WELLSVILLE — After four games, Wellsville has its first victory under new varsity boys soccer coach Matt Buckley.
The Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead and defeated Cuba-Rushford, 2-1, in their home opener on Wednesday. Nathan Jefferds scored his first career goal on an assist from Alex Ordiway, and Dominic Sawyer added a marker with a Jacob Schrlau assist.
Goalie Logan Dunbar made four saves for Wellsville (1-2-1).
“I thought we played (well) in stretches, it’s starting to look better,” Buckley said. “We’re starting to move the ball, possess the ball, find open guys. We seem to be trusting each other a little bit more, and a little bit more willing to move and help each other.
“The stuff we’re doing on the practice field is starting to show in games and I know they feel better about it.”
Ethan Brooks scored unassisted for Cuba-Rushford (2-3). Jarrett Campbell stopped two shots for the Rebels.
“Logan’s our freshman keeper, only his fourth game and he’s been playing very well,” Buckley said. “He’s been keeping us in games and came up with a couple big saves.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Scio 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1
BOLIVAR — Lauritz Kruz scored twice to lead Scio to its fourth-straight victory to start the season.
Also getting in on the action for the Tigers, Bahrul Ulum and Cam Loucks each scored a goal, while Elia Cravaini added an assist
Scoring for Bolivar-Richburg (2-3-1) was Dominic Baldwin, assisted by Mark Engburn.
In net for Wolverines, Wayne Karnuth made seven saves.
Fillmore 6, Genesee Valley 0
FILLMORE — Fillmore (3-0) turned in a dominant performance against rival Genesee Valley, as Tobias Webb and Luke Cole both scored twice.
Mason Cool, Trevor Clark and Ethan Peet all notched a goal, while goalkeeper Dylan Valentine made three saves in the shutout victory.
“Genesee Valley has been our rival for centuries,” said Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen. “I think we caught them on an off night, but I am really proud of our guys.”
Genesee Valley fell to 2-4.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover 4, Friendship 0
FRIENDSHIP — Chris Walker scored two goals and assisted on the two others to lead Andover (3-1).
Tommy Thorpe and Spencer Cook (assist) also scored for the Panthers. Andover goalkeeper Preston Ordway made 10 saves for the shutout.
Evan Bogart (six saves) and Tim Hill (five saves) shared time in net for Friendship (1-4, 0-2).
Houghton 7, Whitesville 0
HOUGHTON — Three players scored two goals for Houghton (3-1) as Ayo Banwo, Levi Chamberlain and Dikko Diko all scored twice, while Anna Huizenga scored once.
“We did a good job of controlling play. We shared the ball well, and it’s always good to get or goal scorers to score more than once,” said Houghton coach Jeff Prentice.
Whitesville fell to 1-3.
Belfast 6, Hinsdale 0
BELFAST — Belfast took a 5-0 lead at halftime and rolled to victory behind two goals each from Matt Weaver and Hunter Enders.
“We scored a minute into the game and that set the whole tempo,” Bulldogs coach Mark Sullivan said.
Also for the Bulldogs (3-1-1), Stiven Lopez and Collin Preston each had a goal, Andrew Blocho made three assists and Caleb Caizza had two assists. Devin Harriger made five saves for the shutout.
For Hinsdale (0-6), Ethan Cashimere made 13 saves.
CCAA EAST Allegany-Limestone 3, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH — Three different Allegany-Limestone (3-2) players scored their first goal of the season to lead the Gators to their first victory in league play.
Longan Andrus, Noah Paterniti and Connor Bates scored, while Tyler Curran and Bryant Talbot added assists.
‘We came back to the drawing board after a tough weekend. We had better passes and possessions, but we still need to improve,” said Allegany-Limestone coach Jon Luce.
The loss dropped Randolph to 2-3.
Ellicottville 2, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Jack Snyder helped Ellicottville improve to 3-2, scoring two goals for the Eagles.
Bryce Butler assisted on both goals. In net, Jamison Caldwell stifled Salamanca-Cattaraugus Little Valley, making six saves.
For Salamanca-Cattaraugus Little Valley (3-2), Jarett Pond made six saves.
CCAA WEST Falconer-Cassadaga Valley 3, Olean 2
FALCONER — Falconer-Cassadaga Valley dealt Olean (1-5-0) its toughest loss of the season, according to Olean coach Jim Charles.
Jayden Johns led the way for Falconer-Cassadaga Valley (2-2-0) with two goals, and they later benefitted from an own goal, committed by Olean’s Graham Kinniard.
For the Huskies, Quintin Allen and Maxwell Bee scored goals, while Stephen Hoffman added an assist. In net, goalkeeper Kyle Pockalany made three saves.
“We matched up well,” said Charles. “The opportunities were there, we just need to put the ball in the back of the net.”