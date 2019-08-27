Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy sets Kids Escaping Drugs program

OLEAN — Nearly three months ago, the Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy dedicated a Sunday worship service to a Kids Escaping Drugs program.
It was very popular, Pastor Tyrone Hall said in an interview Monday in his West State Street barber shop, Hall of Fame II. A second Kids Escaping Drugs program will be held on Sept. 8, at the church at 919 King St.
Hall said three families have approached him recently to tell him about family members successfully completing rehabilitation that may have saved their lives.
“They came to our program in June,” he said, smiling. “Their kids went into rehab away from Olean and got help.”
Hall said the community has really rallied behind the issue of addressing addiction head-on. More than $1,000 has been raised for the Sept. 8 program. Proceeds will go to the Kids Escaping Drugs program.
One young man who spoke at the earlier program will be back to tell his story and how Kids Escaping Drugs was able to help him, Hall said. “He’d been struggling for 10 years with addiction.”
The word is already out that the church is sponsoring another Kids Escaping Drugs program, Hall said. There isn’t a day that goes by without someone coming to Hall’s barber shop to talk about their situation — from pain pills to heroin.
“We’ve got the momentum,” Hall said. “More people are coming out and talking about this issue. “We deal with it with loving kindness. I’m not a judge. I cut hair and I’m the pastor of a church.”
Hall said, “That’s our calling. That’s the hook to our ministry. I am able to talk to people. They trust me.”
There’s a red barber chair in the front of the shop for people who need to talk to the pastor. He’ll listen to them and pray with them. His advice is to get into rehab. The church stands ready to help people, Hall adds.
“It’s really what the Lord called me to do at this moment,” Hall said. “I talk to people and I listen to people.”
Hall said a young man who has been dealing with addiction for 10 years stopped into the shop Monday morning soon after its 9 o’clock opening. He told Hall he’d heard about the program and planned to attend the program. “He said he felt like he’d known me for years. People feel comfortable talking to me. I listen.”
Hall said he has attended and presided over too many funerals for those who have overdosed on opioids and heroin to stop now. “I’ve said the eulogies of young men” who were overdose victims in recent years, he said.
While the overdose deaths seem to have slowed, there are still many community residents who are addicted to opioids and their ranks are growing, Hall said. “You have to deal with it.”
In dealing with addiction, Hall insists that besides medical help, people need spiritual help too. “That’s the connection of Heaven and earth.”
Getting people out to talk about an addiction is half the battle, Hall said. “They are coming out of the closet. The word is spreading slowly but surely.”
The Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy is seeking donations to buy backpacks with school supplies for kids ages 8-19. There will be a bounce house and other activities for youth at the Sept. 8 event, Hall said.
John Bennett, a former Cattaraugus County school officer in Gowanda who is now working for Kids Escaping Drugs, will make a presentation at the Sept. 8 program, Hall said. Bennett will bring several current and former residents of the program who will relate their past involvement with drugs.