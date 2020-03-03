MOUNT MORRIS — There are 32 minutes in a high school basketball game.
On Monday night, the second-seeded Genesee Valley boys basketball team trailed No. 3 Batavia Notre Dame for over 29 of those minutes.
It wasn’t until a late-game comeback that the Jaguars overtook the Irish and won, 59-54, in a Section 5 Class D-1 semifinal matchup at Mount Morris High School.
The Jaguars took their first lead of the game with 2:45 left on the clock, when Trevor Clark hit a mid-range jumper to put GV up, 50-49. ND answered right back, however, and the two teams traded baskets until less than a minute remained. With 21 seconds left and the game tied, a steal by Brock Ellsessor led to a transition layup for Cody Schneider that put GV up for good. After the next play, a technical foul on the ND bench sent the Jaguars to the line for the free throws that iced the game.
Schneider finished with a game-high 27 points while Evan Windus added 17 points and Clark scored eight points. Schneider scored 10 of his points in a fourth quarter that saw GV outscore ND, 24-8.
“Our guys just never quit,” GV coach Lintz Bliven said. “With the leadership of (Schneider) and (Windus), this team is never out of it. When crunch time comes, those two are going to be standing there right next to each other.”
Notre Dame’s 3-point shooting kept it ahead for much of the game, as the Irish hit seven triples. Five of those were by Mark Sanders, who led ND with 19 points.
“We tried a couple defenses out to see what worked best, and stuck with the man-to-man because of the way (ND) shoots,” Bliven said.
Gabe MacDonald would add 14 points for ND, while Colin McCulley scored 11 points. GV will travel to Rochester on Saturday to take on No. 1 Avoca in the D-1 title game at Blue Cross Arena.
“We’re looking forward to it, big time,” Bliven said. “Our goal for the past three years has been to get there, and this year we finally got that monkey off of our back.”
The Jaguars enter the title game at 18-4, and have now won six games in a row. Avoca currently sits at 21-1, with its only loss coming in its season-opener against Elba. The Jaguars and Tigers are scheduled for a 3 p.m. tip-off.
“I don’t know if we’re the best team in New York state or in Allegany county, but these kids will never get outworked,” Bliven said. “We’ll go lock horns, and whatever happens, happens.”