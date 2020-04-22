The coronavirus pandemic has forced a majority of Americans to be shelled inside their houses, with little to do save for bingeing TV shows.
But for sports fans across the country – certainly in Chicago – ESPN’s documentary “The Last Dance,” which centers around the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, was must-see television on Sunday night.
The 10-part series, which premiered Sunday night and wraps up May 17, focuses on the end of a dynasty. The Bulls won the NBA title following that 1997-98 season (best known for Jordan’s clutch shot over Utah’s Bryon Russell) but the franchise would not come close to another crown. After that championship, Jordan retired (again, though he would return later with Washington), teammates Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr were traded or left, and coach Phil Jackson resigned. It was a major dismantling of a team that had won six NBA championships in eight years.
The documentary’s first two hour-long episodes aired Sunday, the first dealing with Jordan, the second dealing with Pippen. Two more segments will air each Sunday through the series’ conclusion. They give both hardcore and passing NBA fans a dose of basketball when the entire sports world is on break. It has interviews from Jordan’s teammates and competitors from years past including Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Isaiah Thomas, among others, talking about what kind of player Michael truly was.
JORDAN’S NBA Hall of Fame résumé was nothing short of spectacular. He was a six-time NBA champion, winning the Finals MVP in each. He was a five-time NBA Most Valuable Player and a 14-time All-Star. Many view Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time. Better than LeBron, Johnson, Bird, Wilt Chamberlain or the late Kobe Bryant.
Jordan knew the 1997-98 season was his last in Chicago because he was not interested in playing for a rebuilding Bulls team without Jackson as coach. Bulls general manager Jerry Krause originally built the team by hiring Jackson and drafting Pippen and Horace Grant, among others. But he did luck into Jordan, who was drafted before Krause arrived in Chicago. Krause knew the time was over and was set on rebuilding the team. Only this time, it failed as the Bulls went on a playoff drought after Jordan, Jackson et al departed following that season. Krause was dead set on the belief that “players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do.”
That line, often misquoted to delete the world “alone,” irked Jordan. Jackson said Krause was looking forward to a clean slate after that season, and he got one. The 1997-98 Bulls (dubbed “The Last Dance” by Jackson because it would be the last season everyone was together) went 62-20 and won the NBA title. The 1998-99 Bulls with a new coach and several new players went 13-37, the season shortened due to a lockout.
THE DOCUMENTARY also focused on Jordan’s collegiate career at North Carolina, where he played for the legendary Dean Smith. His freshman year the Tar Heels claimed the national championship with a 63-62 win over Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas. In that game, Jordan hit the game-winning shot with 17 seconds left though his teammate, another future NBA Hall of Famer James Worthy, was named Most Outstanding Player. North Carolina wouldn’t win another title with Jordan as he turned pro after the 1983-84 season at the behest of Smith. He was set to come back, but Smith recommended he leave knowing Jordan would be one of the top draft picks. He would be drafted third overall behind Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon and Portland’s Sam Bowie, often seen as a draft bust because he didn’t have nearly the career that Jordan enjoyed.
ACCORDING to the documentary, Jordan showed up the first day at practice in Chicago ready to work, something he did since high school when he was cut from the varsity team his sophomore year. In the NBA, he set out to “go after” the team leader and earn his stripes. In just his third pro game, Jordan scored 37 points, sparking his team to a comeback win over Milwaukee. He continued to shine bright in his rookie season, at age 21, winning Rookie of the Year honors. Bulls fans at the time – including “former Chicago resident” Barack Obama, though he admitted he was broke at the time – started to arrive at Chicago Stadium in droves to see a future star in the making and a once-fledging Bulls team begin its rise. An injury in his second NBA season temporarily derailed Jordan’s career, but he returned in time for the playoffs to engage in a postseason battle with Bird, another NBA great. Jordan’s 63 points in Game 2 of that series remains a playoff record. After the game, Bird said, “that was God disguised as Michael Jordan.”
The second episode of the documentary profiled Pippen (including an interview from “former Arkansas Governor” Bill Clinton) from his upbringing in a large family in rural Arkansas to his time in Chicago, arriving in 1987 from Central Arkansas as the No. 5 draft pick. Pippen was originally a walk-on equipment manager at Central before growing into the player he became. He was originally drafted by Seattle but a draft day trade sent him to Chicago where he would team up with Jordan and Grant, the 10th overall draft pick from that season. Jordan was a great player in his own right but he rose to further superstardom upon Pippen’s arrival. He was the Robin to Jordan’s Batman, and his stats prove it. In the Bulls’ championship runs, Pippen was first or second in many of the team’s offensive and defensive statistics though he was vastly underpaid as evidenced by a seven-year, $18 million contract he signed in 1991. The Bulls struggled with Pippen injured to start the 1997-98 season, but when Jordan retired for 18 months between October 1993 and March 1995 to embark on a baseball career, Pippen averaged 22 points per game in the 1993-94 season. He finished third in MVP voting for a Bulls team that won 55 games and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals without Jordan.
“Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen,” Jordan commented. “Everybody says I won all these championships. But I didn’t win without Scottie Pippen. That’s why I consider him my greatest teammate of all time.”
Episodes 3 and 4 will deal with the timelines of Rodman and Jackson, respectively.
See you on Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
