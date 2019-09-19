BELMONT — Caden Larabee had scored one goal in the first half of the Cuba-Rushford boys’ soccer team’s game against Genesee Valley on Thursday night.
But at halftime, C-R coach Nick Perillo told him that he had seen too many chances to only have one goal.
Tied 2-2 with eight minutes remaining, Larabee delivered.
His second goal of the night gave the Rebels a 3-2 win over the Jaguars in Allegany County Div. I play.
“This whole season we’ve been struggling to all get on the same page, and today was the first game that we all shared the same brain,” Perillo said. “It takes a senior leader like Caden Larabee to do that.”
Kaden Moyer scored the other goal for C-R, who traded back-and-forth goals with GV before Larabee’s game-winner.
“I think we controlled most of the game, but (GV) is so big and fast that when they get a quick chance, they can bury it,” Perillo said.
Cody Schneider and Even Windus each scored a goal for the Jaguars. Keegan McKnight made four saves in goal for GV.
C-R goalkeeper Jarrett Campbell made two saves.
The Rebels (5-3) will travel to Canisteo-Greenwood on Friday night, while the Jaguars (2-6) will travel to Bolivar-Richburg next Wednesday.
Scio 4, Fillmore 0
SCIO — Elia Travaini scored two goals and Cam Loucks and Carl Finnemore added one each to pace Scio (8-0) in a matchup of previously undefeated Allegany County squads.
Luraritz Kruze added an assist for the Tigers. Cory Bolzan made 12 saves in the win.
Trevor Clark and Dylan Valentine combined for four saves for Fillmore (5-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover 3, Whitesville 1
ANDOVER — Gabe Grossman, Chris Walker and Tommy Thorp each scored a goal to lead Andover. Spencer Cook had two assists for the Panthers (4-2-1).
Jessie Pensyl scored the lone goal for Whitesville (2-4) on a penalty kick.
Belfast 2, Houghton 1
BELFAST — Matt Weaver scored with 2:10 left on the clock to break a 1-1 tie and give Belfast (5-2-1) a win.
Caleb Caiazza scored the first goal for Belfast, and Ayo Banwo found the back of the net for Houghton.
“Both teams played really well and had a lot of scoring chances,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “Both were undefeated in the league, so it was a big league game.”
Belfast goalkeeper Devin Harriger made seven saves, while Chris Haberber made nine saves for Houghton (5-2).
UAVSL NORTH Coudersport 2, St. Marys 1
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Coudersport improved to 4-3 with its first UAVSL victory of the season. No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
Kane 1, Port Allegany 0
KANE, Pa. — Jordan Lima-Lopez’s first-half goal lifted Kane (4-3, 2-2).
Goalkeeper Ty Guilds made 11 saves for Port Allegany (7-2, 4-1). Kane’s Alec Huckabone had three saves.
NON-LEAGUE Park School 2, New Life Christian 0
SNYDER — Jack Benzinger and Calvin Besch each scored a goal to lead Park School over New Life Christian.
John Costa made 13 saves in goal for NLC (2-2).
“We had a really good effort, we just gave up a couple of untimely goals,” NLC coach James Hutter said.
Friendship 1, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Friendship’s Evan Bogart scored the game’s lone goal midway through the first half off a corner kick.
Goalkeeper Dakota Stewart made six saves to give the Eagles (2-5) a shutout in their first win since the season opener.
Goalie Wayne Karnuth had one save for B-R (2-5-1).