CUBA — After a 1-1 tie at halftime, Caden Larabee scored an unassisted goal on a scrum in front of the net to give the Cuba-Rushford boys soccer team a victory over Wellsville on Thursday.
Kaden Moyer scored in the first half for C-R (5-8), which won the non-league matchup, 2-1. Goalie Jarrett Cambell had eight saves.
Matt Carlson gave the Lions a 1-0 lead in the first half on an Alex Ordiway assist. Logan Dunbar made four saves for Wellsville (3-5-2).
“It was a complete performance for the team, which we haven’t seen a lot of this season,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “It was nice to see everybody jell and to get a win. Wellsville has a lot of quality players who got a lot of quality shots off and our goalie, Jarrett, did a great job.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 2, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Belfast (8-3-1) scored a goal in each half to defeat Hinsdale (2-10).
Matt Weaver got the scoring started in the first half on an unassisted goal.
Then, Andrew Blocho scored unassisted to cushion the Bulldog lead.
Belfast keeper Chase Sadler made nine saves, while Ethan Cashimere made 12 saves for Hinsdale.
Houghton 3, Whitesville 2
WHITESVILLE — Houghton (9-2) found itself trailing 2-0 in the first half, but came all the way back to defeat Whitesville (2-7).
Connor Phillips scored two early goals for the Blue Jays, who lost 7-0 against Houghton earlier in the season.
Ayo Banwo scored on a direct kick as time expired in the first half to get Houghton on the board.
Sam Morah tied the game for the Panthers midway through the second half before Duy Le scored the game winner with 40 seconds left on the clock.
Robert Whitesell made 10 saves in goal for Whitesville, while Chris Habecker stopped seven shots for Houghton.
Andover 5, Friendship 1
ANDOVER — Spencer Cook scored four goals to lift Andover (6-6-1). Gabe Grossman added another goal.
Jayden Dix had two assists and Kayden Zengerle and Grady Terhune had one each.
For Friendship (3-8), Blake Hewitt scored a goal.
UAVSL NORTH Coudersport 4, Kane 3
KANE, Pa. —Coudersport improved to 6-5 on the season with a 4-3 win at Kane.
Jonathan Barroqueiro scored a goal, and then opened up the offense for his teammates with three assists. Aristotle Smith chipped in two goals. Jacob Hooftallon posted a goal and an assist for the Falcons.
Goalkeeper Rosalyn Page came up big for Coudy with 18 saves on the evening.
IAC Central Baptist 7, Archbishop Walsh 1
OLEAN — Owen Gerde scored five goals to lead Central Baptist over Archbishop Walsh.
Ethan Nixon and Adan Holland each added a goal for CB.
For Walsh (1-8-1), Max Garvin scored a goal and Patrick Tufino had a commendable effort with 30 saves.
NON-LEAGUE Jasper-Troupsburg 8, Northern Potter 1
ULYSSES, Pa. — The Wildcats surged ahead with six first-half goals to sink NoPo in an interstate battle.
Jasper-Troupsburg had eight different goal-scorers in the game while peppering the Panthers (0-10-1) with 20 shots on net.
Northern Potter’s lone goal of the game came off a corner kick from Ryan Langworthy that was headed in by teammate A.J. Lehman.
Patrick Lehman made eight saves in goal for the Panthers.
Portville 2, Holland 1
PORTVILLE — It appeared as though overtime would be needed to separate Portville (4-6-1) and Holland (2-8).
Then, with one minute and thirty seconds left in regulation, a Holland handball in the 18-yard box gave Portville a decisive penalty kick.
When sophomore Nate Petryszak kicked the ball into the back of the net, it gave Portville its second-straight win.
“It was a unique situation where both teams were pretty banged up,” Portville coach JJ McIntosh said. “We had three injured players, so we had some guys in different positions. Holland wasn’t at full strength either.”
Kyle Mathes scored Portville’s first goal.
Travis Weidemann equalized for Holland on a miss-play by the keeper, before Petryszak’s game-winning goal.
“I think we dominated play for the majority of the game,” McIntosh said. “We had better opportunities and our constant pressure led to them making mistakes.”
Tyler Robinson made three saves for Portville, while Holland keeper Carter Pikett made seven saves.