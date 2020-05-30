OLEAN — They’d set a goal for 2020 before the 2019 season had even come to an official end.
That’s how motivated Thomas Bates and Mark Brown had been.
Last spring, Bates, as an eighth-grader, reached the New York State doubles tournament with senior Filip Morawski, becoming the fourth Olean High tandem in five years to make it to the U.S. tennis mecca, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing.
Bates and Brown were going to make it five out of six for the Huskies. Not only that, they were going to accomplish what no Olean doubles team had done before: Winning a sectional title after the previous four state-qualifying duos finished second.
“Before we even had our (2019 spring sports banquet), Mark and Thomas had already started preparing for this year’s state tournament,” Olean coach Ben Wright said, “and they were working really hard.
“I’ve had some good teams … but I think this was the team, or year, that Olean would have won the sectional tournament. We’ve taken second (on four occasions), which is nothing to shake a stick at considering the competition level you’re going to see once you make it up to Buffalo.”
IN NINE years under Wright, Olean tennis has been as successful a program as any — across all sports and genders — in the Big 30.
The Huskies have logged a regular-season record of 130-5, Wright estimated, winning the CCAA league title every year (that’s eight-straight and counting) except his first. He’s had handfuls of kids reach both the sectional and state tournament. Three of those teams that made it to Queens advanced past the Round of 32.
And in that time, an impressive streak has formed.
“If you’ve been on my team since seventh grade, you’ve made it to the state tournament,” he said, rattling off the six players for whom that’s true: Geoffrey Broadbent, Jake Volz, Logan Cross, Ryan Brown, Bates and Morawski. “Anybody who’s been on the team for six years, who’s physically been through a whole career for six years, has made it to states. Filip was the last one.
“That’s a running list that I have and my goal (for every kid going forward).”
Unfortunately, in Wright’s 10th campaign, the Huskies didn’t have the opportunity to extend that mark. On what would have been state championship weekend, Olean and its players were at home, watching as rainfall pummeled the area and dealing with what is now closing in on three months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WRIGHT, a 2004 OHS graduate, has done what he can for his kids in the wake of a lost season.
He’s encouraged his players to get out and practice, pushing the fact that tennis is among the few sports that can safely be played — by anyone — at the moment. He had his seven seniors meet on their home courts at the Olean Intermediate Middle School for a photo shoot and a final sendoff.
Wright, the CCAA chairman, even had a little extra time to focus on a bigger-picture project for local high school tennis: Campaigning for a sectional team tournament (as it stands, Section 6 is one of the few in New York that offers only a separate singles and doubles postseason event).
“Once I became chairman (two years ago), I started bringing it up to the section board — why aren’t we doing this, why aren’t we giving kids the opportunity?” he said. “So it was something that was brought up at the higher level, and it’s something that may happen next year.
“They said it takes about a year for it to get approved, and depending on how this (coronavirus) goes, we might actually have team sectionals next year. This would give the opportunity for these kids to keep playing, as opposed to only the ones who advance from the county tournament.”
AND WHILE Wright feels for his seven seniors, most of whom were set to be a big part of Olean’s regular-season lineup, none of whom were actually able to pick up a racket in a competitive match this spring, there’s a silver lining: Bates and Brown, a rising senior, will be back in 2021, when they’ll be able to resume their quest for the postseason.
Bates, who’s quickly become one of the best talents under Wright’s watch, might actually pursue the singles avenue to states … if, also a talented baseball player, he doesn’t choose the diamond. In either case, Wright’s goal is to have someone else ready to pair with Brown in doubles.
However, if the two do pair up — if they pick back up after the pause that was forced upon them this season — the aim is simple: To win a sectional title and give it their best shot at the NYSPHSAA event.
“I know their heart this year was set on playing doubles,” Wright reiterated. “They believed in the back of their minds they had a chance to bring home that sectional title for the first time in Olean history. If they decide to play doubles again next year, I think there’s a good chance that they will (have that ability) … I think if they really start working again after all this is over, they can do it in 2021.”