OLEAN — Olean High seniors Gavin Kulp and Marina Miketish have been named the school’s top senior athletes for the 2019-20 school year.

Kulp, a standout in both football and wrestling, was tabbed as the Male Senior Athlete of the Year. During the football season, he was named to the Big 30 All-Star Team and to the First Team for Section 6 Class B-3. He was also named the Huskies’ Offensive Player of the Year after breaking the school’s single-season receptions record.

As a wrestler, Kulp set Olean’s career wins record this winter at 194. He was named to the Big 30 All-Star Team and selected as a CCAA Division I First-Team All-Star. Kulp also won a Section 6 Class B individual title and came in fifth at the state tournament at 160 pounds.

Miketish, a standout in both soccer and track and field, was chosen as the Female Senior Athlete of the Year. During the soccer season, she was named the Big 30 All-Star Team and was a First Team CCAA All-Star while also winning the Huskies’ Coach’s Award. As a track athlete, Miketish holds the school record in both the pentathlon and high jump. She was also the team’s Most Valuable Player (last spring) and placed third in sectionals.

