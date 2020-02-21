Kulp, Lassiter, Riordan earn wild card bids to NYS tournament

Three more Big 30 wrestlers had their tickets to Albany punched this week by receiving wildcards to the state tournament.
Olean’s Gavin Kulp, Portville’s Jayden Lassiter and Pioneer’s Kameron Riordan will join the six Big 30 wrestlers who qualified for the tournament last weekend by winning their respective state qualifier titles.
Wrestlers can receive wildcards into the tournament by accumulating points throughout the season, as well as the season before. Points are awarded based on wins, the section that the wrestler comes from, and finishes in previous sectional and state tournaments, among other criteria.
Kulp, who will compete at 160 pounds, finished second at the Section 6 Division II state qualifier last week.
Lassiter, a junior, will enter the 170-pound bracket with a 37-5 record on the season.
He took second at the state qualifier a week ago after an injury in his semifinal match forced him to forfeit the championship match.
Now, Lassiter will make his first appearance at the state tournament.
“It couldn’t happen to a better kid,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “He was on a mission to get there. We thought he would have to get first to make it, but it turned out in his favor and he has a good shot when he gets up there.”
Lassiter will join teammate Dakota Mascho, Section 6 champion at 152 pounds, at the tournament.
“They’ve been very good practice partners all year, and it will be good to have them in the room together to prepare,” Milne said.
At 145 pounds, Riordan brings a 42-3 record to the state tournament. He was edged in the finals of the state qualifier.
“The way the points system plays out, we kind of knew that if he made it to the finals, he had a good chance of making it,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “It’s the first time for both of them to go and neither are seniors, so hopefully they’ll have the chance to go next year, too.”
Riordan will join teammate Daniel Kirsch, a 113 pounder, in Albany.
“We’ve been traveling and meeting up with other guys in western New York to have practice with, because at this point we’re all going as Section VI,” Edwards said. “It’s good to get our guys that competition.”
The state tournament will take place at the Times Union Center from Feb. 28-29.