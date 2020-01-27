Over the course of our lives there are certain seminal events which we label “I remember where I was when…”
In my case, there were seven … until yesterday.
The first was Nov. 22, 1963 when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. I was a freshman Radio-TV major at Ithaca College working a Friday afternoon shift for the campus FM station when the bulletin came. Next was April 4, 1968 when at Naval Officer Candidate School, in Newport, R.I., we got word of Martin Luther King’s assassination in Memphis. Two months later, June 6, I was at home packing for my first duty assignment as a communications officer in Norfolk, Va. when Attorney General Robert Kennedy was gunned down after a rally in Los Angeles.
When Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, July 20, 1969, my wife and I, on our honeymoon, listened to the broadcast sitting in an airplane idling on the tarmac at the St. Croix, V.I. airport. I was at my desk at the OTH when the Challenger exploded, Jan. 28, 1986 and was waiting for Game 3 of the 1989 World Series between the A’s and Giants to start in San Francisco when the earthquake hit, Oct. 17. Finally, of course, I was in the TH sports department as the 9-11 disaster unfolded that fateful Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001.
THEN CAME yesterday.
I was listening to the second half of the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team’s 64-59 win over Rhode Island when, with about three minutes to play, WGWE play-by-play man Chris Russell interrupted himself and reported that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
He immediately went back to calling the game and left me to process what I had just heard.
Don’t be confused, in no way am I equating Kobe’s passing, and that of his 13-year-old daughter, to the seven watershed events listed above.
However, in a sports context, Bryant’s passing in a tragic accident, takes on an extraordinary significance. It exceeds the passing of baseball’s Roberto Clemente and Thurman Munson, football’s Jerome Brown, golf’s Payne Stewart, hockey’s Pelle Lindberg and Tim Horton and auto racing’s Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki, all of whom died away from their respective sports in either air or auto crashes.
All you need to know is that Kobe was on the short list of athletes for whom a single name is sufficient, joining the likes of Magic, Tiger, Michael, Bo, Shaq, Wilt and Babe.
TH READERS know I’m no longer an NBA fan.
It’s not always been that way, of course. For 5 ½ years I covered the Buffalo Braves (1973-78), now the L.A. Clippers, and that was a thrill for a young writer. Former Bona coach Eddie Donovan was general manager with Jack Ramsay the coach of a roster that included Bob McAdoo, Ernie DiGregorio, Jim McMillian, Randy Smith, Jack Marin and Gar Heard. The Braves didn’t play a lot of defense, but, boy, could score.
The post-game locker room was always open and the players were completely accessible … no interview rooms or orchestrated press conferences.
However bloated salaries, monstrous egos, one-on-one basketball and, ultimately, social media changed my view of a league I once thoroughly enjoyed.
Yeah, I know that qualifies me for a collective “OK, Boomer,” but I miss the NBA’s “old days.”
That said, the Kobes, Magics, Michaels, Shaqs and Larry Birds commanded my attention long after I’d pretty much quit on pro hoops.
Bryant, in particular, was a transcendent figure.
Consider that in a sport where players head for a new team at the drop of a few million bucks, Kobe stayed with the Lakers for his entire 20-year career. But beyond that, he was an extraordinary scorer and a charismatic, generational superstar whose undeniable renown was world-wide.
That he’s gone, at age 41, is both shocking and sad.
But what bothers me most is that while Kobe completed an absolutely storybook career that made him incredibly famous and wealthy, his teen-age daughter had her whole life in front of her … but never got to live it.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)